SSU golf shows strong at KCU Invitational

GRAYSON – Behind an outstanding performance from BJ Knox, who earned Medalist honors with his two-day 143, and a strong performance from Ellie Schneider, who obtained a two-day 173, the men’s and women’s golf programs obtained strong showings at the Kentucky Christian Fall Invitational as the men at Shawnee State used Knox’s victory in the invitational to claim second place in the eight-team field — only falling to Bluefield (Va.) in a playoff — while the women at Shawnee State placed fourth in its own eight-team tournament field at the KCU Fall Invitational, which was held at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Olive Hill, Ky.

Knox, who shot a two-under 70 on the opening day of the invitational, followed up his excellent effort on Day One with a strong one-over 73 on the second day en route to his invitational-winning one-under 143 over the two-day event. The sophomore’s 143 bested the tournament’s runner-ups, Bluefield (Va.)’s Patrick Dobson and Roosevelt (Ill.)’s Nicolas Paviet, by three strokes apiece. Knox’s teammate, Elijah McCarty — who entered the second day tied for second-place following an even-par 72 on Day One, finished in a strong sixth overall after a seven-over 79 resulted in a seven-over 151 for the invitational.

Following the pair, D.J. Graham used a strong Day Two to shoot up the leaderboard. The Piketon, Ohio native followed up his first day 80 with a 77 on Sunday en route to moving up from a 20th place tie into a tie for 16th place at the end of the tournament thanks to his +13-over 157. Jordan Hughes’ 81s on the first and second day, which led to a +18-over 162, and Bobby Thomas 84s on both days of the invitational, which resulted in a +24-over 168, allowed the duo to tie for 27th and 33rd place on the player chart.

The Bears, who tied Bluefield with their overall stroke total of 613 before falling to Bluefield in the playoff, bested third-place Roosevelt (Ill.) by three strokes (616) and edged Columbia International (S.C.) by four strokes (617). Rio Grande completed the top-five with its 633, while Kentucky State’s 643, Oakland City (Mich.)’s 644, West Virginia Tech’s 655, and Kentucky Christian’s 682 rounded out the field.

On the women’s side of the spectrum, Schneider, who followed up her 85 on the first day with a 88 on the second and final day of the tournament, used her 173 to collect 10th place overall in the 38-player field.

Behind Schneider, Shawnee State placed three additional women inside the top-20 as Holley Hart used a solid 86 to best her Day One 93 by seven strokes en route to a 179, which tied the Falmouth, Ky. native for 15th in the field. Emily Hayes and Sophia Horn rode their impressive first day showings of 85 and 87 en route to collecting 185s. Horn shot a 98 on the second day while Hayes shot 100 as the duo finished in a tie for 20th with each other at the end of the invitational. Skylar Sayre’s two-day 214, along with Erika Martin’s two-day 215, allowed the pair to finish in a tie for 32nd place and 34th place, respectively.

The men will take two weeks off before returning to action at the Spring Arbor Tourney in Jackson, Michigan on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24, while the women will take a three-week sabbatical before participating at the UPike Fall Invitational with the men on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.

Photo courtesy of SSU Athletics