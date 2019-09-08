East, Minford, Valley secure week two wins

(1-1) East 34, Manchester 0

East captured their first win of the 2019 season with a 34-0 home win over Manchester Friday in Sciotoville.

East outgained Manchester in yardage (304-128) and in first downs (18-6) during Friday’s win.

Freshman quarterback Austin Baughman led the Tartans both in the ground and in the air against Manchester rushing for 89 yards on 12 carries with two rushing touchdowns and passing 10/14 for 107 yards and one touchdown. Senior running back Chase Coyle rushed for 69 yards on 6 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Freshman Leviticus Justice led the Tartans in receiving with six catches for 85 yards and a receiving touchdown.

East will host Southern Buckeye (2-0) next Friday as they hope to improve to 2-1.

(2-0) Minford 54, Chesapeake 21

Minford had their way with Chesapeake Friday in non-league play to the tune of a 54-21 thrasing as the Falcons improve to 2-0 in the early stages of the season.

Minford’s high powered offense was exactly that Friday by amassing 544 total yards of offense with 24 first downs and zero turnovers in the win.

Running back Ty Wiget had a career day against Chesapeake by rushing for 301 yards on 10 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis rushed for 121 yards on 14 carries while throwing for 94 yards on 5/6 passing with two passing touchdowns.

Both of Vogelsong-Lewis’ passing touchdowns went to Drew Skaggs who caught two passes (both touchdowns) for 38 yards.

Matthew Risner had the Falcons other offensive touchdown on a 16 yard run.

Minford will travel to Greenup County (Ky.) (2-1) with hopes of improving to 3-0.

(1-1) Valley 34, Coal Grove 19

A week after falling short to Portsmouth on the season’s opening night, Valley righted the ship Friday with a 34-19 road win over the Coal Grove Hornets.

Valley outgained the Hornets by over 100 yards (365-251) in total yards while rushing for 220 yards on 46 carries.

Kayden Mollette led the charge on the ground for Valley by rushing for 132 yards on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Junior quarterback Andrew Andronis rushed for 100 yards on 15 carries with three rushing touchdowns while passing for 145 yards on 10/17 passing.

Fullback Tre Bratchett had the Indians second touchdown of the night on a six yard run.

Valley will host Piketon (0-2) Friday as the Indians push to improve to 2-1.

Valley senior running back Kayden Mollette rushed for 132 yards in the Indians week two matchup at Coal Grove. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_Kayden-Mollette-_-Coal-Grove.jpg Valley senior running back Kayden Mollette rushed for 132 yards in the Indians week two matchup at Coal Grove. Photo courtesy of Patrick Phillips

PDT Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

