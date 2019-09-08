Brumfield, Knore goals push Minford past Fairland

MINFORD – Behind goals from senior Ali Brumfield and freshman Hannah Knore, the Minford Lady Falcons soccer team defeated Fairland 2-1 Saturday afternoon on their home field.

“They were taking advantage of us in the middle, and we made some adjustments so that we didn’t keep getting burnt by them,” said Minford coach Shane Tieman following the win. “We had to play a little gritty. We weren’t at our 100% A-game, but we were able to eek out a win.”

The score in Saturday’s game would remain scoreless throughout the first half as both teams vyed for position and a lead.

Brumfield gave the game it’s first score at the 35:53 mark of the second half on a shot from twenty yards out which was assisted by Bailey Howard’s throw in.

Fairland’s Olivia White scored at the 21:24 mark on a shot assisted by Maddie Miller to tie things up at 1-1 and increase the suspense.

Before play would end in the most desperate of situations, after getting several good looks at the goal throughout the game, Knore found the back of the net with 10:26 left in the contest on an assist from Megan Johnson.

Minford’s two goal scorers in Saturday’s game, Brumfield and Knore, are eximpleray of the Falcons roster as a whole with a strong senior presence as well as underclassman who are talented enough to see a lot of varsity playing time in just their first or second year on the team.

“It’s great as a team,” Tieman said of the balance of his roster. “In some cases, seniors are just worried about being seniors. With this team, our seniors have leadership, but they also have love. They’ve looked forward to this particular group of freshman making it to the high school team because they were excited to play with this group.”

Minford improved to 5-2 with Saturday’s win and will have the beginning of the week free of games until their SOC match with Wheelersburg Thursday at Ed Miller Stadium.

“We’re going to run during Monday’s practice,” Tieman said of his team’s plan in preperation for Thursday. “We’ve got to get in better shape. We’re in shape, but not where we need to be. We’ve got to be able to dig deep and find that energy we’ll need to have in the last few minutes of a game.”

Minford freshman Haley Knore (5) is greeted by teammates after her go-ahead goal in the Falcons win over Fairland Saturday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_IMG_3399.jpg Minford freshman Haley Knore (5) is greeted by teammates after her go-ahead goal in the Falcons win over Fairland Saturday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

