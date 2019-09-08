ND falls to Monroeville

MONROEVILLE – Due to a scheduling conflict, Notre Dame traveled nearly 200 miles north to take on the Eagles of Monroeville. The Eagles got off to a quick start while the Titans struggled in a game that ended with a final score of 41-0 favoring the Eagles.

“They were just better than us on all 3 phases of the game” said Titans head coach Bob Ashley. “We have to find a way to get more physical and toughen up at the point of attack. We will evaluate film this weekend and get ready for Fisher Catholic next week and move on. We ran into a team that was very physical and once again our lack of experience was exposed. We have to put this one behind us but we also need to learn from the experience.”

Monroeville scored on their first three possessions with scores by Ricky Ringer, Aiden Schafer and Trevor Schafer in the first quarter to lead 21-0 after one.

Eli Ott and Ringer both added touchdowns in the 3rd quarter, with Ott scoring again in the 4th.

Junior Logan Emnett led the Titans in rushing with 38 yards on 14 carries. Tanner Richards, Beau Hobbs, Jake McGuire and Emnett led the team defensively with McGuire and Hobbs both adding an interception. Richards also had 66 yards in kickoff returns.

Notre Dame travels to Fisher Catholic next week for a showdown with the Irish.

PDT Staff Report

