Trojans capitalize off Senators mistakes in road win

WEST PORTSMOUTH – For the second game in as many contests, the Portsmouth Trojans were able to capitalize off their opponent’s mistakes.

That fact, coupled with the breakout speed of All-District running back Talyn Parker and the play-making ability of sophomore quarterback Drew Roe and senior receivers Eric Purdy and Bryce Wallace allowed the Portsmouth Trojans to improve to 2-0 with a 48-28 road win over the Portsmouth West Senators.

“It’s something we’ve talked to our kids about,” said Portsmouth coach Bruce Kalb following the Trojans 20 point road win. “We know our goals, and so when those opportunities present themselves, we have to take advantage of them and seize the opportunity.”

It was early in the game, but Portsmouth showed up for a road battle.

After recovering a fumble himself on the Senators first drive of the game, Purdy caught a 60 yard touchdown pass from Roe at the 9:12 mark of the first quarter.

On the very next drive, West fumbled, again recovered by Purdy, for the second time in as many possessions. On the ensuing Portsmouth play, Parker took the ball on his first touch for a 44 yard touchdown rush to put Portsmouth up 14-0 after Parker caught the two point try.

Two plays from scrimmage in the first quarter for Portsmouth: the result?

Two touchdowns.

West used a 13 play, 52 yard drive capped off by a Luke Bradford one yard touchdown rush to make it 14-7 Trojans late in the first quarter.

The next scoring play, a one yard touchdown rush by Parker, came off yet another West fumble, their third of the half and the third recovered by Purdy.

“We told those guys this week,” Kalb relayed, “This is what guys are going to do against Talyn, you guys are going to have to step up. Eric did that tonight. He was big on the offensive side of the ball, and you couple that with his play on defense. That’s why he’s a senior captain on this team.”

West brought things to a one score game at the half thanks to a two yard touchdown rush for running back William Journey. Journey finished the night with 29 carries for 97 yards and a rushing touchdown.

After both teams started the second half three and out, Parker received a West punt at his own 20 yard line and proceeded to go the distance for an 80 yard punt return for a touchdown at the 7:56 mark of the third quarter.

Another West fumble, this time on the Trojans side of the field, gave Portsmouth possession and gave Parker the chance to do what he does best: score touchdowns.

The senior running back burst through a seam, finding a hole for a 63 yard touchdown rush to put Portsmouth ahead of West 34-14 with 6:23 left in the third quarter.

West’s Hunter Brown scored the Senators next touchdown to pull within 34-21 with a four yard rush on 4th and goal after getting the Senators in scoring position with a 51 yard rush inside the Portsmouth 10.

In the middle of the 4th quarter, Roe found his second favorite senior receiver target Friday night, Bryce Wallace, for a 16 yard passing touchdown on 4th and 16 to give Portsmouth a 40-21 lead.

“We looked at Drew’s film last week, saw the mistakes he made, he’s the type of kid that he’s his own harshest critic,” Kalb said of his sophomore QB. “This week in practice, we saw him grow so much from week one to week two, and that showed tonight.”

On their next drive, Parker needed just one play to score his fourth rushing (fifth overall) touchdown of the night, the capper being a 73 yard scamper for the end zone to give Portsmouth a 48-21 lead with just over five minutes to play.

“Talyn came into the season this year at 198 pounds, had a great off season in the weight room,” said Kalb. “We told him to put that weight and that frame to use on your own terms because once he does that, he’s going to be even harder to tackle. He’s hitting holes and hitting them hard, and he’s the type of kid that three and four turns into thirteen and fourteen, and then that turns into thirty or forty.”

Bradford scored the Senators final touchdown with 3:38 left in the 4th quarter on a one yard quarterback keeper at the goal line to bring the score to it’s final at 48-28.

Portsmouth improves to 2-0 for the first time since the 2016 season while West falls to 1-1 for the first time since the 2016 season. The Trojans will play host to River Valley next Friday at Trojan Coliseum for the chance to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2007 while West travels to Coal Grove for a date with the Hornets.

“We still didn’t play a mistake free ball game tonight, we had our fair share of miscues,” Kalb said. “Defensively losing containment, letting them getting outside. We know River Valley’s going to big and physical, which seems to be a theme for our opponents. We’ll have to make sure we play our positions well and play them physical, that’s our mantra for defense. Offensively, we need to continue to make sure we put our guys in position to make plays.”

BOX SCORE

Team Portsmouth West Plays 46 75 Yardage (Passing-Rushing) 439 (187-252) 334 (102-232) Turnovers 1 5 Time of Possession 17:40 30:20 Penalties 10 for 96 yards 5 for 25 yards First Downs 10 17

Portsmouth 14 6 14 14 — 48

West 7 7 7 7 — 28

P – Eric Purdy, 60-yard pass from Drew Roe (missed PAT), 9:12 1Q (6-0 P)

P – Talyn Parker, 44-yard rush (two point conversion successful, Roe to Parker), 5:41 1Q (14-0 P)

W – Luke Bradford, 1-yard rush (PAT good), :08 1Q (14-7 P)

P – Talyn Parker, 1-yard rush (missed PAT), 6:21 2Q (20-7 P)

W – William Journey, 2-yard rush (PAT good), 1:35 2Q (20-14 P)

P – Talyn Parker, 80-yard punt return (two point conversion unsuccessful), 7:56 3Q (26-14 P)

P – Talyn Parker, 63-yard rush (two point conversion successful), 6:23 3Q (34-14 P)

W – Hunter Brown, 4-yard rush (PAT good), 3:36 3Q (34-21 P)

P – Bryce Wallace, 16-yard pass from Drew Roe (two point conversion unsuccessful), 10:06 4Q, (40-21 P)

P – Talyn Parker, 73-yard rush (two point conversion successful), 6:37 4Q (48-21 P)

W – Luke Bradford, 1-yard rush (PAT good), 3:38 4Q (48-28 P)

Individual Leaders

RUSHING – Portsmouth: Talyn Parker 16-238 4 TDs, Drew Roe 4-16, Ty Pendleton 2-1, Tyler McCoy 1-(-1), Donavon Carr 1- (-1), Beau Hammond 2- (-1); West: William Journey 29-97 TD, Luke Bradford 10-40 2 TDs, Hunter Brown 5-72 TD, Mitchel Malnar 4-16, John Kilgallion 1-7

PASSING – Portsmouth: Drew Roe 9-19-0-187 2 TDs; West: Luke Bradford 12-20-1-72, Mitchell Irwin 3-6-0-30

RECEIVING – Portsmouth: Eric Purdy 4-113 TD, Bryce Wallace 3-42 TD, Michael Duncan 2-32; West: Anderson 3-30, Mitchell Malnar 5-26, Alex Blevins 2-23, William Journey 2-16, Hunter Brown 1-10, Levi Patrick 1-7

Portsmouth senior Eric Purdy recovered three fumbles and caught four passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in the Trojans win over West Friday night at 'The Rock'.

Improve to 2-0 for first time since ‘16 season