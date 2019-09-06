Valley tennis edges Portsmouth

LUCASVILLE – Valley girls tennis earned a road win over Portsmouth Thursday by taking both doubles matches to edge the Trojans.

Singles

Sara Lemaster (P) d. Kelsey Tackett (V) (6-1, 6-1).

Anna Stevens (V) d. Sydney Chabot (P) (6-4, 3-6, 12-7).

Sheridan Sutherland (P) d. Haley Williams (V) (6-4. 6-0).

Doubles

Abby Howard, Gabby Egbert (V) d. Skylar Boehm, Marissa Soto (P) (6-3, 6-4).

Emma Gahm, Anne Marie Elliot (V) d. Cassie Potts, Layla Kegg (6-2, 6-2).

PDT Staff Report

