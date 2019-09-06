Football previews: Week two underway

(1-0) Cincinnati College Prep @ (1-0) Green

Green’s week two opponent who will be travelling to Franklin Furnace is Cincinnati College Prep Academy boasting a 1-0 record following their 8-6 win over Finneytown a week ago.

Green’s 12-6 win over Dohn Community and CCPA’s low-scoring opening win over Finneytown makes the idea that Friday’s matchup between Green and the Lions of CCPA could be low scoring very plausible.

(0-1) Manchester @ (0-1) East

Coming off of a 40-0 loss a week ago to Waterford, the Tartans of East will play host to Manchester who fell to 0-1 with a 39-10 home loss to Fayetteville-Perry a week ago.

For East to improve to 1-0, ball security is more than key. In the first half against Waterford last week, East fumbled four times in the first half, three of which came on kickoffs.

(0-1) Valley @ (1-0) Dawson-Bryant

The Valley Indians, coming off their 32-27 loss at Portsmouth last Thursday, will travel to Dawson-Bryant Friday who is coming off a 32-7 win over River Valley a week ago.

Hornets head coach Jay Lucas made his coaching debut a week ago against River Valley, while Valley’s Darren Crabtree is in his 30th year of coaching at the high school level.

For Valley, continuing their offensive production and limiting penalties on both sides of the ball is extremely important if they hope to knock off Coal Grove. The Hornets amassed over 400 yards of offense a week ago compared to the Indians 312 yards gained against Portsmouth in week one.

(1-0) Minford @ (1-0) Chesapeake

Minford will play their first road game in the 2019 season Friday as they travel to Chesapeake to face the Panthers who are coming off a 35-13 win over new SOC II conference member Oak Hill.

If you’re going to this game, expect to see a lot of running. In both teams’ opening game, Minford and Chesapeake combined for 625 yards rushing on 105 total carries (54 for 260 for Minford, 51 for 365 for Chesapeake).

Chesapeake players to watch: quarterback Donald Richendollar, running backs Will Todd and Kamren Harless.

(1-0) Bishop Hartley @ (0-1) Wheelersburg

After a 30-6 road loss to Ironton, Wheelersburg will open their four game home schedule with Division II power Bishop Hartley who had their way with the Pirates a season ago, 51-20. This loss to the Hawks of Bishop Hartley was the only regular season loss the Pirates had sustained since 2014 (Week five against Jackson) before their defeat a week ago at the hand of the Fighting Tigers.

While the Hawks are likely favored by a significant margin in this game, an interesting thing to keep an eye on will be how the Pirates handle their quarterback situation. Makya Matthews started for the entire first half and the early part of the second half of their game against Ironton before sophomore Aaron Masters took over the offense.

If the Pirates do indeed fall to 0-2, it will be first time they have done so since the 2010 season (opening losses to Ironton and Oak Hill) and only the eighth time since the 1972 season.

(0-1) McClain vs. (0-1) Northwest Saturday at 7 p.m. in Lucasville

Due to their athletic facilities still currently being constructed, Northwest’s previously scheduled home game against McClain will be hosted at Valley Saturday at 7 p.m. The Saturday 7 p.m. kickoff was indeed the originally scheduled kickoff time.

There were plenty of positives to take away from Northwest’s opening game with Southeastern, including trailing the Panthers by an 8-0 margin at the halftime.

The key for Bill Crabtree’s group in his second game as the Mohawks coach will be playing a full game, all 48 minutes.

Running back Brayden Cambpell’s explosiveness as a running back is a threat that McClain will likely attempt to limit.

(1-0) Notre Dame @ (0-1) Monroeville Saturday at 5 p.m.

After the Academy of Urban Scholars, Notre Dame’s original week two opponent, had to cancel their week two plans with the Titans due to a scheduling conflict, Notre Dame will now make the near four hour travel Saturday to face Monroeville located just south of Lake Erie. Monroeville lost their week one match-up to Calvert 31-7.

The Titans proved in their week one game against Southern they have the ability to move the ball on the ground. With that ability comes the hope that they’ll be able to put points on the board to leave Monroeville with a win Saturday night.

Portsmouth @ West *Game of the Week*

Both teams are 1-0, and after a week of correcting opening game mistakes, Portsmouth and West will meet at ‘The Rock’ for their week two match-up. West’s defense shutout Portsmouth a year ago at Trojan Coliseum 13-0 and held a junior Talyn Parker and the Trojans offense to just 57 yards of total offense.

Parker and his five touchdowns were the story coming out of Portsmouth’s 32-27 win over Valley a week ago, but sophomore quarterback Drew Roe lead the Trojans offense like a poised senior who had been starting for two years. Roe and company will make their first road trip of the 2019 season Friday when taking on the Senators, a win that could push their campaign for a second straight postseason trip in the right direction.

In their week one win over KIPP Columbus, West had their way in their rushing attack. Senior running back William Journey led West on the ground with 24 carries for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Not far behind Journey’s performance was Mitchell Malnar with 10 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns. In total, West rushed for 55 carries for 359 yards and six total rushing touchdowns.

**All kickoffs are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated**

West senior running back William Journey rushed for 196 yards in the Senators week one win against KIPP Columbus last Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_William-Journey.jpg West senior running back William Journey rushed for 196 yards in the Senators week one win against KIPP Columbus last Friday. Photo courtesy of Joey Shupert

Portsmouth-West: Game of the Week

