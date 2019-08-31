Northwest falls to 0-1 at hands of Southeastern

Northwest, under the direction of new head coach Bill Crabtree, lost in their season opener at Southeastern Ross 36-7.

A preseason of teaching fundamentals for Northwest is giving the team a foot in the right direction, but still the Mohawks still need time for execution.

“The first half we played great and did a good job of playing physical football,” Crabtree said after their loss to Southeastern. “We had several big penalties that extended drives for them and killed drives for us. They had the big stop down on the goal line that kind of took the wind out of our sails. We went into the half down 8-0 against what we consider a really good and established program. We felt like the second half would be ours. We gave them good field position on the kickoff to start the second half. They made the most out of it and scored. Then we fumbled the ensuing kickoff and gave them a short field again that they capitalized on. We had an interception that they scored on. We gave them three opportunities to score and you can’t do that when you are playing an established team like Southeastern. Senior Timmy Emmons had a great night for us defensively, he was all over the place out there. Sophomore Brayden Campbell, freshman Wyatt Brackman did a great job for us tonight on both sides of the field for us.”

Thirteen Northwest penalties for 114 yards would give Southeastern Ross a road to three of their touchdowns. Southeastern was called for four penalties during the game, giving up only twenty yards during the gridiron matchup.

Lane Ruby ran for the first touchdown of the night in the second quarter on a 65 yard carry. Then a two point conversion would place them up 8-0 which is where the score would stay for the first half of the game.

Southeastern’s Mikey Nusser scored on an eleven yard run in the third and again on a five yard run, along with a 2 point conversion on each TD, bringing the score to 24-0.

Ruby ran for a 31 yard Touchdown in the third quarter but failed at the extra point kick. Southeastern scored again in the fourth quarter on a short run by Dalton Thurston gave Southeastern their last score of the game at 36-0.

Northwest’s lone score was in the fourth quarter on a 58 yard breakout run by Brayden Campbell. Dakota Seacrest kicked the extra point for Northwest. Campbell rushed for 103 yards for the night on 8 carries giving him a 12.8 yard average on the night.

Northwest saw several encouraging plays from individuals throughout the night. Brackman showed that he has the ability to become a standout fullback in the upcoming games, carrying the ball 8 times for 43 yards, a 5.3 average for the night.

Junior Fullback Nathan Rivers had 32 yards on 8 carries for the Mohawks. Northwest freshman Logan Hall hailed a tackle in the fourth giving Southeastern a loss of several yards pushing them back out of the 20 yard line, which helped to give Northwest one more time to possess the ball in the final minutes.

Northwest will host Greenfield McClain next week at Valley in Lucasville due to the current construction at the Northwest Athletic Complex.

“We can’t wait to get back at it and get the guys ready for McClain,” Crabtree said. “Then hopefully the following week we will open the new stadium. It’s not how we wanted to start the season, but we know with a few adjustments we will be just fine.”

