ND falls in season opener to Southern

PORTSMOUTH – In a rain delayed game, Racine Southern defeated the Notre Dame Titans 34-6 Friday in the Titans season opener at Spartan Stadium.

“The score was not representative of the ballgame. The score was 14-6 with 6 minutes left in the game,” said Titans coach Bob Ashley. “The kids gave us effort tonight, we just made too many mistakes. I think Jake McGuire had a really nice game. We made some adjustments at halftime having McGuire follow on some things. I thought Beau Hobbs really came to play. We had opportunities, we just couldn’t capitalize.”

Southern scored on their second possession, followed by successful two point conversion, which led to an 8-0 score at the half.

At the 6:03 mark of the 3rd quarter, Racine’s Trey McNickle scored his second touchdown. Notre Dame answered with a 65 yard drive capped off with Jake McGuire scoring from 2 yards out while the point after was no good.

McNickle scored again on a 10 yard run in the 4th quarter followed by a touchdown pass to McNickle later in the 4th made the score 28-6 before Wyatt Webb’s interception led to the final score of the game.

Notre Dame junior running back Logan Emnett led the team in rushing with 16 carries for 76 yards. Sophomore Beau Hobbs had 9 carries for 61 yards. Titans quarterback Jake McGuire rushed for 45 yards on 11 carries and 1 touchdown. Junior Austin Vaughters had 20 yards on 3 carries and freshman Dylan Seison rushed for 15 yards on 7 carries.

Juniors Ethan Kammer, Chris Schmidt and Emnett led the team in tackles.

Notre Dame will host the Columbus Academy of Urban Scholars at Spartan Stadium to try and improve to 1-1.

“Their a team we don’t know much about,” Ashley said of next week’s opponent. “They’re a first year program, we don’t have any real expectations for them. We’ll break everything down and be ready to play next week.”

