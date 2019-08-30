Parker’s 5 TDs lead Portsmouth past Valley

PORTSMOUTH – It may not have been the win that the Portsmouth coaching staff forsaw, but a win is a win. And an exciting opening win makes that fact that much sweeter.

In Scioto County and much of Southern Ohio’s opening game in the 2019 high school football season, the Portsmouth Trojans defeated the Valley Indians Thursday night 32-27 behind senior all-state running back Talyn Parker’s five total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving, one defensive).

“I think I aged about five years in four quarters,” said Trojan head coach Bruce Kalb following the win. “That’s what he [Parker] gives you, he gives you that extra little bit. That’s something he worked extra hard on this offseason, being able to catch it out of the back field, and it really paid off for us tonight.”

Parker’s fifth touchdown of the evening came with :38 seconds left in the game when sophomore quarterback Drew Roe found Parker in the left flat for a 10 yard touchdown pass to give the Trojans the 32-27 lead as time counted quickly down in the fourth.

In his first game as the Trojans starting quarter, Roe finished 10/24 for 146 and one TD. 69 yards of those 146 went to tight end Michael Duncan on four catches who Roe beat out for the starting job late in the Trojans fall camp.

“Drew Roe really stepped up tonight,” Kalb said. “When we decided he was going to be the one to lead our offense, we knew what he brought to the table. He’s an x-factor with his legs and his decision making. Hats off to Michael Duncan: he battled Roe for that position. He came to us and said he could see the field from the tight end spot. What a testament to that young man to come to us and do whatever it took to help this team win, and he did tonight.”

Valley scored the game’s first touchdown when junior Andrew Andronis found freshman Ty Perkins for a 20 yard touchdown pass capping a 9 play, 79 yard drive at the 6:47 mark of the first quarter. Perkins would catch the go-ahead touchdown with 5:47 left in the 4th to put Valley up 27-26, his second of the game.

Andronis finished 8/21 for 165 yards and two touchdowns in his first game at the helm of the Indians offense while Perkins finished with four catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

“Andronis was solid, got beat up a little bit,” Valley coach Darren Crabtree said following the loss. “So we couldn’t run him as much as we would have liked in the second half. Mollette ran really well for us in the second half being a senior. Perkins got open by running some good routes and made some nice catches for us.”

Portsmouth tied the game at 7-7 behind a one yard rushing touchdown by Parker at the 4:26 mark of the first half. The short touchdown run was set upo by a 61 yard kickoff return by Eric Purdy to the Trojans 21 yard line capping a 5 play drive.

Andronis scored his only rushing touchdown of the game with an 11 yard designed QB run capping an 8 play 63 yard drive to give the Indians a 14-7 lead. Parker tied the game with his second rushing touchdown from four yeard out capping the Trojans longest scoring drive of the night: an 11 play, 65 yard drive.

Despite not much offensive production in the second quarter, Portsmouth scored the quarter’s only touchdown on a three yard rushing touchdown by Parker, his third of the game and third of the first half. Portsmouth took their 20-14 lead into the half after the missed XP.

The first scoring play of the third quarter came at the 5:47 mark when a high snap in the Indians own goal line was recovered by none other than Parker for his fourth touchdown of the night, this time on the defensive side of things.

Daegan Glover scored his first touchdown on a 1 yard rush as an Indian with :56 seconds left in the third quarter capping a 10 play, 65 yard drive.

The rest is history: Andronis finds Perkins to take the lead with just over five minutes, Roe finds Parker who then breaks a tackle in the flats for the go-ahead touchdown with :38 seconds left in the game.

Portsmouth improves to 1-0 following the win and will travel to West in week two to attempt to 2-0 while Valley travels to Coal Grove to try and improve to 1-1.

“Somebody has to win, somebody has to lose,” Crabtree said. “We’ll get back to work and try and fix our mistakes, get back on the road at Coal Grove next week.”

“We’re going to have to make sure we cut out our mental mistakes,” Kalb said. “We had some plays where we shot ourselves in the foot and killed our momentum off of errors that are fixable. Those are things we can show on film, continue to learn and continue to get better.”

Valley junior quarterback Andrew Andronis scored three touchdowns in his first game as the Indians starting quarterback Thursday night against Portsmouth. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_AndrewAndronis-2.jpg Valley junior quarterback Andrew Andronis scored three touchdowns in his first game as the Indians starting quarterback Thursday night against Portsmouth. Photo courtesy of Patrick Phillips Portsmouth senior Talyn Parker scored five touchdowns in the Trojans opening win over Valley Thursday night. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_TalynParker2-2.jpg Portsmouth senior Talyn Parker scored five touchdowns in the Trojans opening win over Valley Thursday night. Photo courtesy of Patrick Phillips

Roe leads Trojan offense in first game as starter

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved