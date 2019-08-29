Posted on by

Community Scoreboard and Schedule


8/28 Scoreboard

Volleyball

Dawson-Bryant @ Green

Eastern 3, West 1 (25-16, 25-18, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20)

Fairland 3, Portsmouth 0 (27-25, 25-19, 25-20)

Girls Soccer

Minford 10, West 0

Wheelersburg 6, Ironton St. Joe 0

Boys Soccer

Valley 2, New Boston 1

8/3o Schedule

Football

Wheelersburg @ Ironton

Oak Hill @ Chesapeake

Waverly @ Athens

Rock Hill @ Minford

KIPP Columbus @ West

Northwest @ Southeastern

Southern @ Notre Dame

Dohn Community @ Green

Waterford @ East

Symmes Valley @ South Gallia

Volleyball

South Webster @ Eastern