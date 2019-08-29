Community Scoreboard and Schedule

8/28 Scoreboard
Volleyball
Dawson-Bryant @ Green
Eastern 3, West 1 (25-16, 25-18, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20)
Fairland 3, Portsmouth 0 (27-25, 25-19, 25-20)
Girls Soccer
Minford 10, West 0
Wheelersburg 6, Ironton St. Joe 0
Boys Soccer
Valley 2, New Boston 1
8/3o Schedule
Football
Wheelersburg @ Ironton
Oak Hill @ Chesapeake
Waverly @ Athens
Rock Hill @ Minford
KIPP Columbus @ West
Northwest @ Southeastern
Southern @ Notre Dame
Dohn Community @ Green
Waterford @ East
Symmes Valley @ South Gallia
Volleyball
South Webster @ Eastern