SSU drops well-contested 1-0 bout to Carlow (Pa.)

The women’s soccer program at Shawnee State University, despite placing an accurate eight shots on goal in 11 attempts, couldn’t claim a nonconference victory over Carlow (Ind.) as the Bears dropped a tight 1-0 decision to the Celtics on Wednesday evening in a nonconference bout that was held at Shawnee Turf in Portsmouth.

Throughout the first half of play, both units had ample opportunity to strike but couldn’t capitalize early as Hannah Marzolf and Lauren Forte played well in defending both posts. Marzolf, a Tipp City, Ohio native making her second career start in as many games in goal, played all 90 minutes and stopped seven of the eight shots on goal that she faced while Forte stopped all eight of the shots within her range on the evening.

In the fourth minute, Alli Blank — who scored her first career goal last Saturday in a 6-1 loss to No. 15-ranked Grace (Ind.) — narrowly missed providing an initial salvo as the freshman’s shot attempt from the right half of the box in the fourth minute glanced off of the crossbar. Marzolf then defended two Carlow attacks over the next minute before Marzolf took turns with Forte in stopping shots as the duo saved eight additional attempts combined as the duo remained deadlocked at halftime.

That, however, changed quickly in the second half as the Celtics turned up the heat with their attack offensively. Abby Marinucci’s 53rd minute blast from the latter third of the pitch put Carlow up by a 1-0 tally, and over the remaining 37 minutes of action, the Bears only put two shots on goal as the Celtics’ defensive pressure proved to be paramount in the overall result.

In the contest, Shawnee State was called for six team fouls to Carlow’s three, while the Celtics outnumbered the Bears by a 5-1 tally in corner kicks.

For the Bears, Ellie Aston, Paige Alford, Nikki Van Wees, Brenna Woodard, Eilidah Mchattie, Kaelynne Goozey, and Destiny Chester all joined Blank in putting a shot on goal for SSU. Marinucci’s goal, along with Rachel Flory’s three shots and two on goal, and Natalie DiGiorno’s two shots and one on goal, led the Celtics’ offensive outputs.

Shawnee State, who fell to 0-2 on the year as a result, will be back in action next Wednesday as the Bears host Union (Ky.) at 5 p.m. on the Shawnee Turf.

