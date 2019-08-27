PRP Weekend Race Results

There were over 100 cars were in the pits and plenty of action on the track Saturday Night at Portsmouth Raceway Park. RJ Conley, Jeremy Rayburn, Shane Bailey, Jason Spillman, and Paul Weaver all logged feature wins in their respective classes.

On an evening that saw 23 entries in the Giovanni’s Pizza Late Model Division, Wheelersburg’s RJ Conley held off Brandon Fouts to record his fourth win of the season. Delmas Conley started fourth, fell back to seventh, and fought his way back up to third. Dash winner and pole sitter Kenny Christy finished fourth, Robbie Lewis placed fifth. Rounding out the top five were Shannon Thornsberry, Rod Conley, Jackie Boggs, Kevin Wagner, and Mark Frazier.

RJ Conley took the lead on lap 2 of the 25-lap A-Main passing Christy on the high side off of turn 4. From that point forward, Conley, a four-time PRP track champ, never found himself locked in a serious battle for position. However, he did make one of the better moves of the race avoiding a spinning lapped car on lap 7.

RJ Conley remains third in the PRP Late Model point standings, but his victory allowed him to draw within five points of second-place Kevin Wagner and 130 points of leader Shannon Thornsberry.

One of the two Late Model Heats was won by Thornsberry. Boggs captured the other. Fouts was the quick qualifer.

The conclusion of the R.W. Rental & Supply Modified A-Main presented as much drama as any race throughout the evening. Like with Conley in the Late Models, Modified driver Jeremy Rayburn captured his fourth PRP win of the year, and he certainly had to work for it.

The Lucasville native and 2017 PRP champ started on the pole and led the entire race, but heading into turn 3 on the white flag lap, he got tagged by second-place Austin Francis. The incident forced the top three cars to spin. Francis was charged with rough driving, which enabled Rayburn and third-placing running Travis Dickson to get their positions back.

The race ended with a one-lap shootout to the finish. Rayburn, the night’s Dynamic Shock Service quick qualifier, held off Dickson to the checkers. Ervin Vance, Davey Warnock, and Justin Jacobs rounded out the top five. Tony DeHart, Adam Jordan, Craig Christian, Adam Colley, and John Burdette completed the remainder of the top 10.

In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Late Models, Shane Bailey from Grayson, KY nabbed his second victory of the season. Jacob Curnutte climbed from ninth to second. Evyian Terry moved up from 11th to finish third. Alan Salisbury placed fourth, and John

Melvin was fifth. Kent Keyser, Ritchie Edwards, Harold Terry, Billy Staker, and Mike Meyers made up the remainder of the top 10.

Piketon’s Jason Spillman claimed his first feature victory of the season in the EMC2 Party Rentals & Inflatables Sport Mod A-Main. Spillman held off Zack Pendleton to take the win. Luke Jordan finished third. Derek Richmond was fourth, and Cody Gifford placed fifth. Brennan Bobst, Danny Hamilton Jr, Jeromy Brady, Rick Butler, and Chuck Yeley rounded out the top 10.

The Sport Mod points battle is the tightest of all PRP divisions. Ten points separate the top three. Pendleton leads. Spillman is second five points back, and Richmond is third 10 points behind.

The highest paying race of the evening was The Ohio Pest Control 305 Winged Sprint Car A-Main, which provided the winner with $3,000. Paul Weaver took the checkers. He was followed by Tyler Street, Justin Clark, Kyle Capodice, Luke Griffith, Dustin Rall, John Paynter Jr, Chris Fraley, Jay Dunaway, and Wade Fraley.

This coming Saturday The Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models return to PRP for the Bob Miller Memorial River Days 50 presented by Pepsi which will pay $12,000 to the winner. Also on the card will be Modifieds and Sport Mods. Pit Gates will open at 2 p.m. General Admission Gates will open at 4 p.m. Qualifying will start at approximately 7 p.m. For more details log on to www.portsraceway.com.