Mohawks claim first win over New Boston

NEW BOSTON – This season’s Northwest volleyball team has a chance to do something that not many other teams in school history have been able to do: compete for an SOC title.

After their road clean sweep season opening victory over New Boston Monday night, it’s clear to see where that line of thinking may be coming from.

“We want to try and finish at the top. I think we’ll be a top contender for the SOC this year,” said Mohawks head coach Elizabeth Lewis following their win over New Boston Monday. “That’s really exciting for all of us because our program hasn’t been there for a while, I’m really encouraged and excited.”

The Mohawks enjoyed a clean sweep win over New Boston (25-21, 25-22, 25-15) to open their season on a positive note, 1-0. If the goal is to take each game as it’s own and to be playing your best volleyball by season’s end, the Mohawks started out on the right foot Monday.

“We’ve still got to play hard and with intensity the full game,” Lewis said. “We had some ups and downs, but we ultimately pulled it out which is what we wanted. New Boston is a very improved team from last year, so it was the good, competitive game we needed to start our season with.”

Junior Haidyn Wamsley led the Mohawks in most statistical categories in Monday’s win: 11 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs, 7 service receptions, and 3 ace serves. Ava Jenkins followed with 4 kills and 6 digs, and sophomore setter Reagan Lewis finished with 23 assists to lead the Mohawks.

After a Topsy-Turvy start a year ago, Lewis is excited to see her team start off the season with a win in clean sweep fashion.

“We’re starting off a lot better than last year,” Lewis said. “We didn’t lose any graduating seniors. They’ve all come back improved, so we’re starting at a higher level than we did last year. We’ve got some new kids in different positions doing really well. Lydia Emmons is one of those in the back row, she did really well. It was very encouraging and exciting.”

Northwest has their SOC opener Tuesday against Oak Hill before continuing SOC II play against Eastern Thursday. As they progress through their season, Lewis wants to make sure her team values playing with aggressiveness and intensity.

“We need to be a little more aggressive on offense,” Lewis said. “We had some placement shots that went good and I’m encouraged by that, but we weren’t as aggressive in our hitting tonight which is something I would liked to have seen.”

New Boston travels to Minford Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

STATS

Haidyn Wamsley #5: 11 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs, 7 serve receptions, 3 ace serves.

Ava Jenkins #16: 4 kills, 6 digs, 6 serve receptions, 1 assist.

Reagan Lewis #2: 23 assists, 3 ace serves, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs.

Audrey Knittel #6: 6 kills, 1 ace serve.

Valerie Eury #4: 5 kills, 2 ace serves, 2 digs, 1 assist.

Addisyn Newman #7: 5 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 1 dig.

Terah Webb #3: 4 serve receptions, 1 dig.

Lydia Emmons #11: 1 ace serve, 1 kill, 3 digs, 1 assist.

Abby Springs #15: 3 serve receptions, 1 dig.

Haidyn Wamsley (right) and Reagan Lewis (left) await the Mohawks serve during their victory over New Boston Monday night. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_IMG_1803-1.jpg Haidyn Wamsley (right) and Reagan Lewis (left) await the Mohawks serve during their victory over New Boston Monday night. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Northwest junior Lydia Emmons (#11) points towards the bench during the Mohawks clean sweep victory over New Boston. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_IMG_1868-1.jpg Northwest junior Lydia Emmons (#11) points towards the bench during the Mohawks clean sweep victory over New Boston. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT