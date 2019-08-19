Local karate students qualify for Irish Cup

CHILLICOTHE – Seven local student members of Cooper’s Karate in Portsmouth qualified for next year’s 24th Annual Irish Cup held in Dublin, Ireland at the AKJU (American Karate and Jujitsu) Nationals event earlier this month in Chillicothe. Sydney and Harper Hoskins, Maddie and Ryan Lawless, Erica Hamilton, and Cyann Whitley all earned spots an opportunity to compete at next year’s Irish Cup held in Dublin.

“They’ve all actually been with me for less than a year,” said Bobby Cooper, owner and instructor of Cooper’s Karate in West Portsmouth. “To have them all qualify and to have one girl move into the black belt division, it’s a pretty amazing feeling.”

Harper Hoskins, 7, and Sydney Hoskins, 6, students at East, both were named All-Americans after their participation in last weekend’s AKJU Nationals. Sydney placed first in kumite and second in kata in the 6-7 year old girls’ advanced division. Harper placed first in kata and kumite both in the 6-7 year old girls’ novice division.

Maddie Lawless, a student at West, finished third in kata and second in kumite in the 8-9 year old girls division, Ryan Lawless, a student at West, finished third in kata and second in kumite in the 6-7 year old girls’ novice division, Cyann Whitley, a student at Wheelersburg, finished 1st in fighting and 1st in kata in the five and under girls’ division, and Erica Hamilton placed third in kumite and third in kata. Kyleanne O’Keefe, a student at New Boston, who is currently four years old, will be eligble to compete in next year’s Irish Cup held in Dublin.

“They were super excited, I’m not even sure they knew how well they did,” Cooper said. “Having Sydney and Harper become All-Americans at six and seven years old, they were really, really excited. I think we all were for all of our kids and how well they competed.”

The 24th Annual Irish Cup will be held in Dublin, Ireland at Roadstones Sports and Social Club at Kingswood Cross on Saturday, June 20th, 2020. It is considered, “The Jewel of Ireland’s Martial Arts Tournaments”.

Sydney and Harper Hoskins were named All-Americans at the AKJU Nationals in Chillicothe earlier this month. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_file1-27.jpeg Sydney and Harper Hoskins were named All-Americans at the AKJU Nationals in Chillicothe earlier this month. Submitted photo The six members of Cooper’s Karate who qualified for the 24th Irish Cup in 2020 in Dublin, Ireland stand with instructor Bobby Cooper. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_file-57.jpeg The six members of Cooper’s Karate who qualified for the 24th Irish Cup in 2020 in Dublin, Ireland stand with instructor Bobby Cooper. Submitted photo

Submitted photo

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved