Camp Confidential: Crabtree, Emmons, Goodson leading Mohawks in ‘19

MCDERMOTT – This year’s group of seniors who will lace up their cleats for the Northwest Mohawks is the first group in the last several classes at Northwest that has not yet experienced a winning record during their football careers. The last such season came in 2015 when Northwest finished 7-3 and 4-1 in the SOC I.

However, those are facts that have previously defined their football careers. Looking forward under new head coach Bill Crabtree, Northwest seniors Billy Crabtree, Timmy Emmons, and Caleb Goodson are hoping to come out on the right side of the equation this fall in their final season at Northwest.

“It’s exciting getting back to the Friday night lights,” Goodson said. “Being back with our team, we’ve waited a whole year for this. We’re like a big family, we’ve just got to keep everything going.”

During their 2018 campaign, Northwest finished with a 2-8 record, 2-4 in SOC I play with near victories against Green and East. With returning players such as Crabtree, Emmons, sophomore standout Brayden Campbell, Nathan Rivers, as well as the return of quarterback Austin Newman, Northwest’s seniors believe their experience should pay dividends in the win column in 2019.

“I think it’ll be good for all of us,” Emmons said. “Last year was tough because a lot of our opponents had a lot of experience. This year with us being more experienced, that should be able to help us.”

“That experience is going to help us a lot,” Crabtree said. “Brayden’s already gotten to experience varsity football, going into his sophomore year he’s a lot bigger and stronger this year. Timmy’s been killing it in the weight room, those guys are going to help us a lot this year.”

Having just a six man senior class with 46 underclassman (freshman and sophomores), the burden of responsibility of being a senior leader for a young and impressionable group of Mohawks has only elevated these seniors abilities to lead by example and by the amount of effort they put into making their team better as a whole.

“You’ve got to lead by example,” Goodson said. “If you come out and lead by example, make hard hits, these younger guys look up to you and they’re going to attack. Not only getting better as football players, but better personalities, too. Everyone’s getting more discipline and becoming better people too.”

Looking forward to the season with a wide open SOC I slate, Northwest’s trio is hoping their hard work they’ve put in during the off season will pay dividends when the bright lights come on and it’s time to play and compete.

“I’d like to see us at the top of the conference,” Crabtree said. “The conference is pretty open, so I think it’s going to be a good test for us to see where we fit in.”

“I think we’ve got a good shot at fitting near the top,” Emmons said. “If we keep working like we have all summer and we keep getting better, we can be right there with everyone else this season.”

Crabtree https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_mwk2.jpg Crabtree Goodson https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_mwk1.jpg Goodson Emmons https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_mwk3.jpg Emmons

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved