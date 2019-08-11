SSU to hold 2019 Elite Camp

The Shawnee State men’s basketball program, under the direction of head coach DeLano Thomas, will be hosting the 2019 SSU Elite Camp on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Frank and Janis Waller Gymnasium.

The camp, which will host boys from ninth through 12th grades, will include instruction from the coaching staff inside the men’s basketball program at Shawnee State and player evaluation in drill stations, with players competing against one another in said drills. The camp will also feature a tour of the entire campus and a presentation of the men’s basketball program as a whole.

For more information, contact DeLano Thomas at (740) 351-3250 or email Thomas at dthomas2@shawnee.edu

FORM: http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/44.php