GOLF: Waverly’s Heffner wins medalist honors at Portsmouth Invitational

PORTSMOUTH — It’s extremely early in the season but Waverly’s Conner Heffner looks to already be in midseason form.

Competing in the Portsmouth Invitational Thursday morning at the Portsmouth Elks, Heffner won meet medalist honors by shooting a 73 … which followed the 37 he shot this past Tuesday.

Heffner’s score led Waverly to a fifth place finish at 362, behind Gallia Academy (357), West Union (338), Teays Valley (328) and match winner Fairland (324).

Wheelersburg tied Waverly with a 362 and was led by Trevin Mault, who carded a 76. West followed close behind with a 363 and was led by Brynden Roark with a 75.

Other teams to compete were Coal Grove (368), Belpre (372), Chesapeake (379), North Adams (383), Piketon (392) and Zane Trace (421).

Other Individuals who finished with a score lower than 80 were Fairland’s Clayton Thomas (76), Manchester’s Dalton McDonald (78) and Coal Grove’s Jake Sites (78).

After Heffner, Waverly’s Cole Robertson shot a 90 while teammates Ben Flanders (94) and Gage Wheeler (105) also chipped in. For Wheelersburg, Cooper McKenzie (85), Tanner Stevenson (89) and Alex Thompson (112) all graced the score sheet and for West, Eli Adkins (90), Dustin Sowards (92) and Eli Whitt (106) rounded out the team’s final.

South Webster was also in attendance but didn’t post a team score. Andrew Smith led the way with a 94 while Gavin Baker had a 101. Portsmouth had three individuals compete in Jack Workman (100), Darwin Spence (100) and Aiden Donges (101).

