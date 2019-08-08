Carter, Mullins sign with Rio

WHEELERSBURG – At their signing ceremony Wednesday evening, Wheelersburg graduates Connor Mullins and Trey Carter signed their letters of intent to play collegiate baseball at the University of Rio Grande beginning in the spring season of 2020.

“It’s exciting,” Carter said. “Getting the opportunity to further your career, it’s really a blessing.”

“I’ve always dreamed about playing college baseball,” Mullins said. “Being able to sign at Rio is a blessing, I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Carter and Mullins will join former Pirate teammate and future RedStorm teammate Cole Dyer at Rio Grande, as well as fellow SOC II competitor Reid Shultz of Minford who signed to join the RedStorm’s baseball team earlier this spring. And of course, Rio Grande is the collegiate home of former Minford star and 34th round draft pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Dylan Shockley.

For Mullins and Carter, the ability to play with each other at the next level was one of the main reasons they ultimately decided to join the RedStorm’s baseball program.

“It should be a good time,” Carter said. “Being able to see and play with familiar faces should make it an easier transition for everybody.”

“For the last three years, Trey and I have always said we wanted to go play baseball together and go to school together. “Mullins said. “We’ve seen Reid and talked to him, got to talk to Cole Dyer and see what it was like at Rio, I think we’re both looking forward to it.”

Mullins and Carter both leave behind quite the legacy on the baseball diamond during their days in a Pirate uniform.

During both their junior and senior seasons, Carter and Mullins were named to All-SOC and All-District lists while helping the Pirates win a district title and advance to the regional final in 2017 as well as finishing as district runners-up in both 2018 and 2019.

Having the support that they’ve had throughout their high school careers from their friends and family has meant so much to the former Pirate duo. As they continue past their signing and through their collegiate careers, they know that support will continually be there.

“It means a lot to have them here supporting,” Carter said. “If I didn’t have them here and had their support, I don’t know where I’d be.”

“They’ve always had our backs, especially over these last few months,” Mullins said. “We’ve always had their support, love, everything. I don’t know what I’d do without them.”

2019 Wheelersburg graduates Trey Carter and Connor Mullins signed to play collegiate baseball at the University of Rio Grande Wednesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_Connor-Mullins-Trey-Carter-signing.jpg 2019 Wheelersburg graduates Trey Carter and Connor Mullins signed to play collegiate baseball at the University of Rio Grande Wednesday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

