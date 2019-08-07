Camp Confidential: Warren, Wiget geared for healthy ‘19

MINFORD – There’s focused, and then there’s determined.

A year ago, the Minford Falcons football team started their season tied for the best record among Scioto County’s nine football teams at 5-0. But, as most teams find out during the last half of their season, the injury bug is very hard to avoid. When it bit Minford, it bit hard and caused the Falcons to finish 1-4 in their last five games. Minford senior running back Ty Wiget and offensive lineman Levi Warren are poised to not let that happen in their 2019 campaign.

“Preventing injuries is big for us this year,” Wiget said. “That was our biggest thing last year. We had a bunch of people get hurt last year and that kind of hurt the morale of the team once everyone got hurt. So I think if we stay healthy, we’ll be fine.”

Warren agreed. The amount of returning players the Falcons bring back in 2019 is also going to be a key factor in their success this season. Losing starting quarterback Kelton Kelley and defensive specialists Luke Lindamood and Ethan Lauder is a big gap to fill, but the amount of line play and skill position guys the Falcons bring back should certainly help in their favor.

“We have three starting offensive lineman coming back for us,” Warren said. “I really think that’s going to help us this year. Last year we played against some pretty big guys, so going in bigger, older, more experienced is going to help us.”

“All the experience helps,” Wiget said. “All our guys know and are familiar with what we’re doing. That’s a big factor for us.”

During his junior season a year ago, Wiget proved to be one of the most reliable running backs in the SOC. In playing just seven games due to injuries, Wiget rushed for 751 yards on 127, 12 rushing touchdowns, as well as two receiving touchdowns on eight catches for 172. Expect those numbers to increase as that experience from a season ago reflects in his play on the field.

With nearly three weeks left until the start of the Falcons season, Warren and Wiget believe that if things continue the way they have through camp thus far, the Falcons could look to improve on their 6-4 record from a season ago.

“We’re really excited to get out,” Warren said. “We have a lot of young guys stepping up, too. They’re excited to get out and experience varsity football for the first time.”

“The atmosphere in the locker room is great,” Wiget said. “Everyone is energized and ready to get back out on the field.”

Minford kicks off their 2019 season with a home game against Rock Hill Friday, August 30th in Muletown. A season ago, Minford stole a road win from the Redmen 27-20 in Pedro in route to their red hot 5-0 start.

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

