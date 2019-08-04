SSU WBB welcomes Ochman to family

Like most counties in Ohio, Trumbell County is certainly passionate about its success in sports, as a whole. With Davidson University men’s basketball standout Peyton Aldridge, who has carved out a professional basketball career after earning the Atlantic 10’s Co-Player of the Year honors, along with the Blaney family, including Dave, Dale, and Ryan, who carved out niches in the NASCAR or dirt track ranks.

However, there is yet another sports figure making a name for herself in Trumbell County — Alex Ochman.

The 6-0 forward, who played her high school basketball at Howland High School in the southern part of the county, will get to hone her skills with the Shawnee State women’s basketball program this coming fall.

Ochman, who earned Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division II First-Team All-Northeast Inland District billing after averaging 16.7 points per game as a senior combo forward at Howland, also earned Division II Special Mention All-Ohio honors as awarded by the state’s sportswriters earlier this past winter. As a junior, Ochman contributed 14.6 points per game to her line while notching Division II Third-Team All-Northeast Inland District honors, and earned the first of two consecutive All-American Conference First-Team accolades. Ochman was also named the Most Valuable Player of the Toni Ross Spirit Foundation Tournament and the Al Beach Classic en route to closing out her outstanding basketball career.

Basketball, however, wasn’t the only sport that Ochman starred in at Howland. While there, Ochman also proved to be an outstanding track and field athlete while competing for the Lady Tigers, as Ochman, who also lettered in track and field at Howland, holds the fifth-best long jump (15 feet, 10 inches) and the sixth-best high jump (four feet, eight inches) in school history according to the school’s track and field history log on Athletic.net. Ochman’s long jumps of 15 feet, three-and-a-half inches, 15 feet, eight-and-a-quarter inches, and 15 feet, 10 inches in 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively, were the best long jumps for a female athlete in all three campaigns at the school.

Academically, Ochman was also a standout in the classroom, as evidenced by her membership in Tri-Alpha, the Howland National Honor Society — where she was one of 32 students in the program, along with fellow basketball and track teammate and Kayla Clark — and the Howland NHS’ College Board. At Shawnee State, Ochman will major in Biomedical Studies, where an eventual decision over heading into the engineering or pre-med tracks — the two fields that Ochman desires to pursue — will await.

“I chose Shawnee State University for its Biomedical Studies program,” Ochman said. “In addition to that, I also like the small town atmosphere, and it felt like home to me for that reason. Those factors, in addition to the coaching staff and team that was already present, made Shawnee State an easy choice for me.”

Welcome to the family, Alex Ochman.

Academic Bio

Tri-Alpha honoree

Howland NHS member

Howland NHS College Board member

Will major in Biomedical Sciences at Shawnee State

Athletic Bio

Averaged 14.6 points per game as a junior, 16.7 points per game as a senior

First-Team All-Northeast Inland District honoree as a senior, Third-Team All-Northeast Inland District honoree as a junior

Fifth in school history in long jump (15 feet, 10 inches) and sixth in school history in high jump (four feet, eight inches) according to school’s Athletic.net website

Two-time OHSAA Division II Northeast District Runner-Up in basketball

Two-time First-Team All-American Conference