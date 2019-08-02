Portsmouth to host Reds Throwback Game

What

This Sunday, the Portsmouth Picked 9 will host the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame Red Stockings 1869 team in an exhibition similar to that which was played 150 years ago in the Reds first innagural season. This exhibition game is completely open and free to the public and will be played with rules that reflect exactly how baseball was played a century and a half ago.

Why

During the Reds (then called the Red Stockings) innagural season as a professional baseball team in 1869, the Red Stockings took a trip across the country which saw them go undefeated and play against some of America’s best teams. During that 1869 season, the Red Stockings defeated the Riverside of Portsmouth BBC by a slim margin of 40-0. Nearly 150 years to the day the two clubs went against each other, the modern day iteration of the Red Stockings and the Portsmouth Picked 9 will do battle with old-school rules similar to when the Red Stockings took their undefeated campaign across the U.S.

When

This Sunday, August 4th beginning at 3:00 p.m. and concluding around 5 p.m. Patrons may request photos with the Red Stockings team once Sunday’s events have concluded. This is the second event in the Red Stockings schedule so far this calender year. Through the rest of the year, the Red Stockings will take part in five more events following Sunday’s exhibition. A full schedule of other events put on by the Red Stockings can be found at https://www.mlb.com/reds/hall-of-fame/visit/upcoming-events.

Where

Sunday’s exhibition between the Portsmouth Picked 9 and the Hall of Fame Red Stockings team will be held at Earl Thomas Conley Park in West Portsmouth. Again, anyone wishing to attend may do so free of charge.

This group of players dressed as players from the Cincinnati Reds 1869 team will take on the Portsmouth Picked 9 this Sunday at Earl Thomas Conley Park in West Portsmouth beginning at 2 p.m. August 4th. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_RedsTBGamePic.jpg This group of players dressed as players from the Cincinnati Reds 1869 team will take on the Portsmouth Picked 9 this Sunday at Earl Thomas Conley Park in West Portsmouth beginning at 2 p.m. August 4th. Submitted photo