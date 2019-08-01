Cadogan named SSU Men’s, Women’s Swimming Coach

Gerald Cadogan, a native of Portsmouth who has served as the head coach of the boys and girls swimming programs at Portsmouth High School, as well as the head coach of the men’s track team and as an assistant football coach for the past six years in each discipline, has officially been named as the first head coach of the Shawnee State University men’s and women’s swimming programs, which will debut in the newly renovated Warsaw Natatorium.

“We are thrilled to have Gerald Cadogan as the first head coach of our men’s and women’s swimming programs here at Shawnee State,” SSU athletic director Jeff Hamilton said. “Gerald is a person with high character and integrity who has represented Portsmouth and Scioto County in a first-class manner during his time as a student-athlete in high school, in college, as a coach, and as a leader of the Portsmouth community. Student-athletes trust Gerald because of the upstanding character and citizenship that he has, and those qualities, in addition to his relentless and tireless work within the swimming, track and field, and football programs at Portsmouth make him the ideal fit to lead our swimming program.”

“I am excited to be the new head coach for the swimming program here at Shawnee State,” Cadogan said. “My goal is to put together a great group of student-athletes who not only win in the pool, but who win in the classroom, as well. I’m excited to be a part of the building process for the swimming and diving program for those reasons by itself, but I also want to use the program to get everyone involved with the swimming and diving spectrum involved with the campus life, the Portsmouth community, and Scioto County as well.”

Cadogan, who is a 2004 graduate of Portsmouth High School, was a decorated four-sport student-athlete during his time at PHS, ultimately lettering in football, basketball, swimming, and track and field while with the Trojans. In football, Cadogan was a First-Team Division IV All-Southeast District and Division IV First-Team All-Ohio selection as an offensive lineman in 2003, helped lead Portsmouth to a 39-11 overall record during his four seasons as a varsity letterman under head coach Curt Clifford, and pushed the Trojans to a state semifinal appearance and two regional final appearances as a varsity hand.

Those accomplishments led to Cadogan being named as an Ohio finalist for the Wendy’s High School Heisman, with the Portsmouth Daily Times following suit by naming Cadogan as its Sportsman of the Year. Cadogan — who, as a football prospect, was ranked eighth in the state in the Class of 2004 with a three-star ranking and a .8556 composite ranking according to 24/7 Sports — signed with Penn State as the nation’s No. 335 overall prospect. He later became a two-year starter for the Nittany Lions at left tackle and earned Academic All-Big 10 honors three times while being named as an Academic All-American twice, and graduated with honors from Penn State while double majoring in psychology and rehabilitation services all while earning Consensus First-Team All Big-10 honors in his senior season.

Professionally, Cadogan was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals’, Carolina Panthers’, Indianapolis Colts’, Philadelphia Eagles’, and San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers’ practice squads before finishing his football career in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders and the Toronto Argonauts, whom Cadogan won a Grey Cup with in 2012.

Since that time, Cadogan has established himself as a prominent figure on the Portsmouth sidelines in one form or another. In 2018, the Trojans, under the leadership of Cadogan and head coach Bruce Kalb, won their final four games to clinch the football program’s first playoff berth since 2007 as the offensive line, coached primarily by Cadogan and his brother, Nate, paved the way for Talyn Parker’s record-breaking 2,530-yard campaign that also featured 29 rushing touchdowns and a school-record 382-yard, five-touchdown performance against Chesapeake by Parker in a 55-39 victory.

However, Cadogan’s success as a swimming and track and field coach is even more pronounced. In six seasons as the Portsmouth swimming coach, Cadogan’s led the Trojans to four Scioto County Championships — including three consecutive — and in track, Aiden Kammler, who will be running for Shawnee State University in both sports beginning this coming fall, qualified for the OHSAA Division II 3200 Meter Run State Championship under Cadogan’s direction, ultimately finishing 15th in the event. In the case of the swimming program, Cadogan raised its participation to host 35 boys and girls, and started a junior high program, which currently features 20 swimmers on its roster.

“I wanted to come back to Portsmouth to make an impact on the community in a positive way,” Cadogan said. “That’s why I came back and have stayed. I want to empower the next generation to continue to grow this community in all facets.”

In addition to his accomplishments in sport, the 33-year old — who has since obtained a master’s degree in education — teaches inside the Portsmouth City School District, runs his own football camp, the Gerald Cadogan Football Camp, which has hosted student-athletes from third through 12th grades, and has volunteered his time with activities surrounding the Spartan Stadium Renovation Project in addition to numerous additional causes.

Cadogan currently resides in Portsmouth.