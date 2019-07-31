Northwest finishes as State Runner Up

Northwest’s 9-10-11 Year Old Stars pose for a picture with Tallmadge’s 9-10-11 Year Old Stars after Tallmadge defeated the Mohawks in the State Championship Wednesday night. This Northwest Little League team is the first team in Northwest history to finish as State Runners Up. Needless to say, the future is incredibly bright for Northwest softball at all levels.

Northwest’s 9-10-11 Year Old Stars pose for a picture with Tallmadge’s 9-10-11 Year Old Stars after Tallmadge defeated the Mohawks in the State Championship Wednesday night. This Northwest Little League team is the first team in Northwest history to finish as State Runners Up. Needless to say, the future is incredibly bright for Northwest softball at all levels. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_Northwest-LL-State-Runners-Up.jpeg Northwest’s 9-10-11 Year Old Stars pose for a picture with Tallmadge’s 9-10-11 Year Old Stars after Tallmadge defeated the Mohawks in the State Championship Wednesday night. This Northwest Little League team is the first team in Northwest history to finish as State Runners Up. Needless to say, the future is incredibly bright for Northwest softball at all levels. Submitted Photo