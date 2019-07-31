PRP Weekend Race Results

Portsmouth Raceway Park had an open-wheel shootout Saturday hosting 410 winged sprint cars, 305 winged sprint cars, modifieds, and sport mods.

Caldwell’s Jamie Myers took the win in the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association 410 Winged Sprint Cars. Upper Sandusky’s Dustin Rall was the winner in the Ohio Pest Control 305 Winged Sprints. Lucasville’s Jeremy Rayburn prevailed in the Modifieds, and Stout’s Zack Pendleton was victorious in the Sport Mods.

The 405 sprints made the fastest laps seen at PRP this year. During practice some drivers were recording average lap speeds of over 118 miles per hour.

Myers was the quick qualifier with a time of 13.519 seconds. He would go on to capture his heat and eventually the 25-lap feature. It wouldn’t be easy though. Myers fell to second at the start of the A-Main and would follow Piketon’s Adam Strausser until Strausser suffered a mechanical failure while working lap 18.

Ron Blair would take second with Bryan Nuckles, Jimmy Stinson, and Keith Baxter rounding out the top five. Chris Myers, Mark Imler, Nick Patterson, Dave Dickson, and Steve Butler made up the rest of the top 10.

In the OPC 305 Sprints, Dustin Rall claimed the victory. John Paynter Jr, Jay Dunaway, Rick Fraley, and Wade Fraley rounded out the top five.

Polesitter Tyler Hesson from Richwood, OH slipped back to second and got in the fence on lap 8 flipping wildly in the middle of turns one and two. He walked away unscathed.

In the R.W. Rental & Supplies Modified Division, Jeremy Rayburn made it two wins in a row and three for the year. Rayburn set fast time in the Dynamic Shock Service Time Trials, prevailed in his heat, and led every lap in the feature. Doug “The Buzzard” Adkins was second. Craig Christian finished third. Davey Warnock had to go to the tail early in the race for being involved in a caution but still managed to fight his way up to fourth. Jason Bilyeu climbed from 13th to fifth. Tyler Smith, Tim Tribby, Joe Hamon, Tony DeHart, and Tommy McClain rounded out the top 10.

Just as Rayburn did in the Modifieds, Zack Pendleton scored back-to-back wins in the EMC2 Party Rentals & Inflatables/The Jump Zone Sport Mods. Saturday night’s victory was Pendleton’s fourth of the season.

Derek Richmond was Saturday’s runner-up. Jason Spillman, Brennan Bobst, and Adam Colley made up the rest of the top five, while the remainder of the top 10 consisted of Cody Gifford, Jimmy Adams, Derek Spencer, Emily Jordan, and Jimmy Spillman.

PRP will be back in action this coming Saturday for an evening of racing presented by Lemley Motorsports that will feature Late Models, Modifieds, Limited Lates, and Sport Mods. The highlighted event of the night will be the annual Mod Squad Spectacular paying $3,000 to the winner. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing at approximately 7:30.

Modifieds

A Feature 1 20 laps | 00:24:41.863

1. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 24:41.863[1]; 2. 7-Doug Adkins, 24:43.138[2]; 3. 2020-Craig Christian, 24:44.062[3]; 4. 44W-Davey Warnock, 24:44.532[9]; 5. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 24:45.901[13]; 6. 11S-Tyler Smith, 24:48.162[11]; 7. 5-Tim Tribbey, 24:48.743[6]; 8. 44-Joe Hamon, 24:49.006[12]; 9. 35-Tony DeHart, 24:49.530[14]; 10. 7T-Tommy McClain, 20:00.758[15]; 11. 13-Adam Jordan, 19:54.875[7]; 12. 44R-Peter Ripato, 14:56.057[10]; 13. 55T-Tracy Lucas, 12:25.576[16]; 14. 20J-Justin Jacobs, [4]; 15. 43K-Kevin Hall, [5]; 16. X7-Jeremy Lewis, [8]

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:05:46.919

1. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 05:46.919[1]; 2. 2020-Craig Christian, 05:47.680[2]; 3. 43K-Kevin Hall, 05:49.652[4]; 4. 13-Adam Jordan, 05:49.822[5]; 5. 44W-Davey Warnock, 05:50.646[3]; 6. 11S-Tyler Smith, 05:51.474[7]; 7. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 05:52.201[6]; 8. 7T-Tommy McClain, 05:53.546[8]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:07:31.387

1. 7-Doug Adkins, 07:31.387[2]; 2. 20J-Justin Jacobs, 07:32.210[1]; 3. 5-Tim Tribbey, 07:33.659[6]; 4. X7-Jeremy Lewis, 07:33.719[5]; 5. 44R-Peter Ripato, 07:34.707[4]; 6. 44-Joe Hamon, 07:34.833[7]; 7. 35-Tony DeHart, 07:35.024[3]; 8. 55T-Tracy Lucas, 05:19.549[8]

Qualifying 1 00:04:47.855

1. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 00:16.675[6]; 2. 20J-Justin Jacobs, 00:16.896[17]; 3. 2020-Craig Christian, 00:17.098[14]; 4. 7-Doug Adkins, 00:17.128[7]; 5. 44W-Davey Warnock, 00:17.167[3]; 6. 35-Tony DeHart, 00:17.197[4]; 7. 43K-Kevin Hall, 00:17.202[11]; 8. 44R-Peter Ripato, 00:17.276[9]; 9. 13-Adam Jordan, 00:17.319[2]; 10. X7-Jeremy Lewis, 00:17.386[10]; 11. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 00:17.388[8]; 12. 5-Tim Tribbey, 00:17.538[13]; 13. 11S-Tyler Smith, 00:17.764[12]; 14. 44-Joe Hamon, 00:17.836[1]; 15. 7T-Tommy McClain, 00:18.074[15]; 16. 55T-Tracy Lucas, 00:19.716[16]; 17. 20H-Tyler Hendrix, 00:19.716[5]

Sport Mods

A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:19:54.985

1. 24Z-Zack Pendleton, 19:54.985[2]; 2. 34-Derek Richmond, 19:55.393[6]; 3. 44-Jason Spillman, 19:56.560[3]; 4. 24B-Brennan Bobst, 19:57.423[8]; 5. 11-Adam Colley, 19:57.890[9]; 6. 88G-Cody Gifford, 19:59.018[11]; 7. 32-Jimmy Adams, 19:59.212[7]; 8. 25S-Derek Spencer, 19:59.442[12]; 9. 13-Emily Jordan, 19:59.847[17]; 10. 24M-Jimmie Spillman, 20:00.936[13]; 11. 1J-Jeromy Brady, 20:00.955[20]; 12. 45D-Dylan Litteral, 20:01.711[16]; 13. 51-JR. SPILLMAN, 20:02.224[21]; 14. 20C-Justin Montgomery, 20:04.317[23]; 15. 99X-Dillon Hamilton, 16:58.705[19]; 16. 45L-Greg

Litteral, 16:59.174[18]; 17. 14-Joe McClain, 16:54.081[5]; 18. 7J-Casey Jones, 13:11.419[4]; 19. 99-Danny Hamilton Jr, 13:12.286[15]; 20. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry, 13:12.108[14]; 21. 13J-Luke Jordan, 10:35.660[1]; 22. 55-Kasey Black, 10:52.215[10]; 23. 19-Rodney Jenkins, 10:11.603[22]

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:04:49.455

1. 13J-Luke Jordan, 04:49.455[5]; 2. 7J-Casey Jones, 04:51.042[2]; 3. 32-Jimmy Adams, 04:51.801[3]; 4. 55-Kasey Black, 04:52.733[7]; 5. 24M-Jimmie Spillman, 04:54.130[8]; 6. 45D-Dylan Litteral, 04:55.428[1]; 7. 99X-Dillon Hamilton, 04:58.422[4]; 8. 19-Rodney Jenkins, 05:00.660[6]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:05:21.651

1. 24Z-Zack Pendleton, 05:21.651[3]; 2. 14-Joe McClain, 05:23.476[1]; 3. 24B-Brennan Bobst, 05:24.256[4]; 4. 88G-Cody Gifford, 05:25.539[8]; 5. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry, 05:28.010[2]; 6. 13-Emily Jordan, 05:28.541[7]; 7. 1J-Jeromy Brady, 05:32.510[6]; 8. 20C-Justin Montgomery, 05:37.198[5]

Heat 3 8 laps | 00:03:07.273

1. 44-Jason Spillman, 03:07.273[1]; 2. 34-Derek Richmond, 03:07.551[5]; 3. 11-Adam Colley, 03:10.720[6]; 4. 25S-Derek Spencer, 03:12.802[7]; 5. 99-Danny Hamilton Jr, 03:14.807[4]; 6. 45L-Greg Litteral, 03:14.903[2]; 7. 51-JR. SPILLMAN, 01:00.875[3]

OVSCA Sprints

A Feature 1 25 laps | 00:06:32.451

1. 1-Jamie Myers, 06:04.075[1]; 2. 35R-Ron Blair, 06:06.696[3]; 3. 59-Bryan Nuckles, 06:12.305[8]; 4. 4X-Jimmy Stinson, 06:21.768[10]; 5. 1B-Keith Baxter, 06:19.083[13]; 6. 25-Chris Myers, 06:22.730[11]; 7. 40-Mark Imler, 06:22.274[5]; 8. 23-Nick Patterson 23, 06:25.689[7]; 9. 7A-Dave Dickson, 06:29.509[4]; 10. 29-Steve Butler, 06:32.451[12]; 11. 9W-Lance Webb, 06:31.440[15]; 12. 5M-Eric Martin, 06:23.441[17]; 13. 97J-Andy Fike, 06:06.772[16]; 14. 4D-Josh Davis, 04:30.252[6]; 15. 40X-Adam Strausser, 03:52.056[2]; 16. 2-Nathan Skaggs, 02:30.505[9]; 17. 11-Brian Benson, 00:50.418[14]; 18. 4K-Kody Kinser, [18]

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:04:19.190

1. 1-Jamie Myers, 04:19.190[4]; 2. 7A-Dave Dickson, 04:26.650[2]; 3. 23-Nick Patterson 23, 04:26.850[1]; 4. 4X-Jimmy Stinson, 04:27.666[3]; 5. 1B-Keith Baxter, 04:27.899[5]; 6. 97J-Andy Fike, 04:23.577[6]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:03:54.613

1. 40X-Adam Strausser, 03:54.613[2]; 2. 40-Mark Imler, 03:57.227[1]; 3. 59-Bryan Nuckles, 03:57.752[4]; 4. 25-Chris Myers, 03:58.271[3]; 5. 11-Brian Benson, 04:00.251[5]; 6. 5M-Eric Martin, 04:03.841[6]

Heat 3 8 laps | 00:06:34.725

1. 35R-Ron Blair, 06:34.725[2]; 2. 4D-Josh Davis, 06:35.703[6]; 3. 2-Nathan Skaggs, 06:36.740[3]; 4. 29-Steve Butler, 06:37.631[1]; 5. 9W-Lance Webb, 06:37.813[5]; 6. 4K-Kody Kinser, 03:37.683[4]

Qualifying 1 00:00:15.068

1. 1-Jamie Myers, 00:13.519[17]; 2. 59-Bryan Nuckles, 00:13.772[10]; 3. 4K-Kody Kinser, 00:13.783[4]; 4. 4X-Jimmy Stinson, 00:13.870[12]; 5. 25-Chris Myers, 00:13.902[18]; 6. 2-Nathan Skaggs, 00:13.975[13]; 7. 7A-Dave Dickson, 00:13.997[5]; 8. 40X-Adam Strausser, 00:14.023[8]; 9. 35R-Ron Blair, 00:14.133[16]; 10. 23-Nick

Patterson 23, 00:14.170[14]; 11. 40-Mark Imler, 00:14.193[9]; 12. 29-Steve Butler, 00:14.210[3]; 13. 1B-Keith Baxter, 00:14.224[11]; 14. 11-Brian Benson, 00:14.400[6]; 15. 9W-Lance Webb, 00:14.658[7]; 16. 97J-Andy Fike, 00:15.068[1]; 17. 5M-Eric Martin, 00:15.456[15]; 18. 4D-Josh Davis, 00:21.483[2]

305 Sprints

A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:14:22.498

1. 9R-Dustin Rall, 14:22.498[3]; 2. 23-John Paynter Jr, 14:24.495[5]; 3. 8UP-Jay Dunaway, 14:26.603[4]; 4. 3F-Rick Fraley, 14:27.716[2]; 5. 3FX-Wade Fraley, 14:32.299[6]; 6. 7T-Tyler Hesson, 04:54.156[1]

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:04:30.513

1. 7T-Tyler Hesson, 04:30.513[1]; 2. 3F-Rick Fraley, 04:35.377[2]; 3. 8UP-Jay Dunaway, 04:36.130[4]; 4. 23-John Paynter Jr, 04:36.445[6]; 5. 3FX-Wade Fraley, 04:40.907[5]; 6. 9R-Dustin Rall, 04:35.970[3]

