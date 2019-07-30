Two honored with SEOIAAA Scholarship

Congratulations to Nicholas Crabtree and Allyson Crothers. They are the 2019 recipients of the Southeast Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators’ Association (SEOIAAA) scholarships.

Nicholas Crabtree, a 2019 Valley High School graduate, and Allyson Crothers, a 2019 Piketon High School graduate, are the recipients of the SEOIAAA scholarships. Each year the SEOIAAA awards two scholarships to the siblings of its members. Nicholas is the son of Darren and Mary Kate Crabtree of Lucasville; he plans to attend Northern Kentucky University and major in nursing. Allyson is the daughter of Jamie and Libby Crothers of Piketon; she plans to study nursing at Ohio University.

The SEOIAAA is the professional association for the athletic administrators in Southeast Ohio and its 71-member schools.