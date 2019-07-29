SSU WBB welcomes Mackin

Portsmouth, Ohio – Indiana native Bethany Mackin will join Shawnee State Women’s Basketball for the 2019-20 season. Mackin joins six new additions to the 2019-20 roster.

Hailing from Martinsville, Indiana, incoming freshman guard Bethany Mackin will be suiting up as a Bear this upcoming season. In high school, Mackin was a four year member of the Martinsville High School women’s basketball squad. Bethany wrapped up her high school career averaging 9.9 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Mackin contributed to a sectional title and two Mid-State Conference titles during her tenure with the Artesians. Following her senior campaign, Mackin earned all-conference player honors as well as all-conference academic honors for her academic performance.

Aside from on-court success, Mackin was a top performer academically at MHS. Upon graduation, Bethany was recognized with academic honors, English honors, and Artesian Pride all while finishing near the top of her graduating class.

When asked why she chose Shawnee Mackin says “I chose (Shawnee State) due to the mentality of the coaching staff. They coach one of the elite NAIA programs in the country, and I cannot wait to be able to be a part of the success!”

Academically SSU was a good fit for Mackin she says because of the small town feel and the sense of community that reminds her of her hometown. Mackin plans to major in exercise science to get a head start into her eventual goal of studying physical therapy.

Welcome to the family, Bethany Mackin.