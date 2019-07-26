Wheelersburg LL to host 11U State Softball Tournament

WHEELERSBURG – Beginning this weekend, Wheelersburg Little League softball will be hosting the 9/10/11 year old state softball championships on their home fields located at Gene Bennett Park in Wheelersburg. Two local teams will be competing in this year’s state championship: Northwest’s 9/10/11 year olds who won the District 11 Championship Sunday July 14th by a score of 31-6 over Wheelersburg, as well as Wheelersburg who earned an automatic bid by right of the host team.

Northwest will begin their State Tournament run Saturday at 4 p.m. against perinneal Little League softball powerhouse Tallmadge. The winner of this game between Northwest and Tallmadge will advance to the state semifinals to meet the winner of Ashtabula and Wheelersburg Sunday at 4 p.m. The loser of each game will be sent to the other side of the bracket where they will face the other loser Sunday at 8 p.m.

Best of luck to two local teams as they compete for the right to be crowned State Champions.

These signs greet patrons as they enter Gene Bennett Park in Wheelersburg, home of Wheelersburg Little League and Softball. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_new-burg-sign.jpg These signs greet patrons as they enter Gene Bennett Park in Wheelersburg, home of Wheelersburg Little League and Softball. Jacob Smith | Daily Times The Northwest 9-11 year old softball team won the District 11 softball championship July 14th over Wheelersburg by a score of 31-6. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_Northwest-LL-Softball-District-Champs.jpg The Northwest 9-11 year old softball team won the District 11 softball championship July 14th over Wheelersburg by a score of 31-6. Submitted Photo

PDT Staff Report

