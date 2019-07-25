“Kimmy V” returns for 26th season as New Boston soccer scorekeeper

NEW BOSTON – If you’ve spent any time around Scioto County sports in the last three decades, one of the people you’ve surely come in contact with by happenstance or good fortune is Kim Lawless. Whether you know her as “Kimmy”, “Kimmy V” or just Kim, Lawless’ impact on those in Scioto County is undeniable. That fact is one of the main reasons Lawless will be returning for her 26th year as the New Boston soccer scorekeeper.

“I love doing it for the kids,” Lawless said after making the decision to return for her 26th season. “I was going to give it up, but Malachi (Potts) and a couple of the other seniors said they needed me around. So I prayed about it and decided I would stay.”

“Kimmy’s that person that you’ll see anywhere,” Potts, a 2019 senior captain for the Tigers soccer program said. “You can go to a Wheelersburg football game and see her there, you can go to a Symmes Valley junior high volleyball game and see her there.”

“No matter what age you are, if you’re from New Boston, you know who Kimmy V is,” New Boston soccer head coach Greg Mauk said. “I’ve known her my whole life. She’s always been supportive of the players, when I was a player, and she still is today. But she’s also that way outside of New Boston with other schools, this just happens to be her hometown.”

This fall will mark Lawless’ 26th season as the scorekeeper for New Boston soccer, but that number is just scratching the surface on the amount of games for different schools her and friend Russell Vaught have attended. As Potts and Mauk mentioned, Kimmy V’s reach extends much farther than New Boston, even though The Village will always have the number one spot in her heart.

“We [herself and Vaught] like to support them because they might not have a big following,” Lawless said. “They need people to follow them around and support them just as much as the other schools.”

“She has a great impact on our community because she loves any kid from any school,” Junior Kyle Sexton said. “She wants to see everyone do good. I’m really glad she’s going to come back for another year.”

If she considered giving up her score keeping duties before deciding to come back for her 26th season, she made the right choice. The Tigers soccer program has a lot of talent returning in Potts and Sexton, both of which who were first team All-District selections in 2018. With the addition of former South Webster goalie Tanner Voiers who moved into the New Boston School District area this summer, the Tigers should be considered a formidable threat for their first SOC I soccer title since 1990 and first sectional title since 2009.

“Our expectations haven’t changed,” Mauk said of his 2019 Tigers group. “Every year we want to win the SOC. Last year our numbers were down, there were a lot of games we wouldn’t have a sub. Our kids give it everything they’ve got, that’s going to be the same this year. Our numbers are better this year, and we think we have a realistic shot at the SOC.”

“This is the most excited I’ve been for a season,” Potts said ahead of his senior year. “I think we have a great shot this year. We have Voiers back, some new freshman who are pretty good, sophomores and juniors who have developed well. Like [Coach] Mauk said, we’re looking to win the SOC. Not only that, I’d like to win a sectional for the first time in a long time here.”

“Malachi’s been one of my best friends since kindergarten,” Sexton said. “I want him to have the best year he can have because of how much he loves soccer. We already won in basketball, might as well get it in another sport too.”

For Lawless, nothing would be more fitting than seeing a team she’s devoted much of her time supporting have an outstanding season.

“We have a lot of talent coming back,” Lawless said. “People are saying we should be pretty good. Hopefully we can win it all.”

New Boston soccer head coach Greg Mauk (left), Kim Lawless (middle), and senior captain Malachi Potts (right) pose for a picture in New Boston Municipal Stadium, home of the New Boston Tigers soccer program. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_Kimmy-V-pic.jpg New Boston soccer head coach Greg Mauk (left), Kim Lawless (middle), and senior captain Malachi Potts (right) pose for a picture in New Boston Municipal Stadium, home of the New Boston Tigers soccer program. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved