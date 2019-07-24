Tri-State Junior Golf Tour results

The final event of the six event season for the 2019 Tri-State Junior Golf Tour took place Monday at Bellefonte Country Club in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Fifty-one teens from the Tri-State Area took to Bellefonte Country Club to compete in the final event for the summer of 2019.

In addition to the final regular season event for the 2019 Tri-State Junior Golf Tour taking place, Player of the Year awards for the qualifying divisions were also handed out to those who finished with the lowest scores throughout the summer season. Alex Harris of Grayson, Kentucky was named the Player of the Year in the 16-18 Boys Division, Deanna Caraway of Stout, Ohio was named Player of the Year in the 13-18 Girls Division, Dylan White of Russell, Kentucky was named the Player of the Year in the 7-9 Division, Dakota Pell of West Union, Ohio was named the Player of the Year in the Boys 13-15 Division, and Brody Kilburn of Ashland, Kentucky was named the player of the year in the 10-12 Division.

Boys 16-18 Division

Alex Harris of Grayson, Kentucky finished with the lowest score in Monday’s event with a 74.

Jacob Hoover – 76

Clayton Ison – 79

Nicholas James – 82

Tyson Webb – 87

Brynden Roark – 88

Max Waddell – 91

Hunter Musser – 94

Girls 13-18 Division

Lauren Nolty of Grayson, Kentucky finished with the lowest score in Monday’s event with a 47.

DeAnna Caraway – 48

Sydnie Kozee – 49

Taylor Sargent – 50

Haley White – 50

Abbi Zornes – 51

Skylar Sayre – 51

Adison Caldwell – 52

Carley Cullop – 53

Darby Chapman – 58

Tori Brown – 60

Sydney Stroth – 62

Kristen Ramey – 66

Boys 13-15 Division

Connor Calhoun of Grayson, Kentucky finished with the lowest round in Monday’s event with a 69.

Gunner Cassity – 82

Boone Gibson – 84

Titus McGlone – 89

JD Montgomery – 98

Braydon DeHart – 98

Jackson Stephens – 98

Jacob Hensley – 99

Price Harris – 102

Alex Deborde – 107

Aris Pittman – 111

Torin Kirk – 113

Liam Ferguson – 115

10-12 Division

Bryant Stephens of Flatwoods, Kentucky finished with the lowest score in Monday’s event with a 41.

Stephen McDavid – 49

Jeremiah Fizer – 49

Reece Hughes – 49

Alex White – 51

Alec Conway – 52

Emi Ledford – 52

Chris Hall – 54

Morgan Kennedy – 55

Adam Cooper

Marty Marcum II – 61

Thomas Brady – 65

Chad Camp – 67

7-9 Division

Dylan White of Russell, Kentucky finished with the lowest score in Monday’s event with a 54.

Addi Blakeman – 67

Sean Lucas – 69

Aubrey Brady – 69.

6 and Under

Emma Dodson of Minford, Ohio shot the lowest score in the 6 and Under Division with a 70.

