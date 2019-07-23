PRP Weekend Race Results

The best action at Portsmouth Raceway Park Saturday was saved for the end with the final three races of the evening all coming down to the wire.

After a Late Model A-Main that saw Steve Casebolt dominate, the battle of the year ensued in the Modified Feature with Jeremy Rayburn fending off Brian Skaggs and Aaron Ratliff. In the Sport Mods, Zack Pendleton held off Luke Jordan, and in the Limited Lates, Shane Bailey held on to grab his first PRP victory of the season.

It was Kids Night at PRP, and the highlighted event of the evening was the B & B Recycling “Brawl For It All” Sport Mod Feature. However, the race of the evening occurred in the Modified A-Main. Rayburn and Skaggs started side by side in the front row and virtually ran that way throughout the majority of the race.

Rayburn would dig hard on the bottom driving deep into every turn, while Skaggs put his machine on the high side and road the rim. Rayburn led the first lap and the last four. Skaggs led the 15 in between.

Rayburn would finally clear Skaggs on lap 17, as did Aaron Ratliff. For Rayburn, it was his second win of the season, and the victory helped him stretch his points lead to 90 over Davey Warnock. Besides winning the feature, Rayburn also set quick time in The Dynamic Shock Service Time Trials.

Finishing behind Rayburn, Ratliff, and Skaggs in the R.W. Rental & Supplies Modified A-Main were Ervin Vance and Davey Warnock. Rounding out the top 10 were Craig Christian, Jason Bilyeu, Kevin Hall, Brandon Hutchinson, and Doug Adkins.

Stout’s Zack Pendleton took the win in the B & B Recycling “Brawl For It All” Sport Mod A-Main. Pendleton held off defending track champion Luke Jordan, as Jordan was right on his rear bumper finishing less than four tenths of a second behind.

For Pendleton, it was his third win of the season. His effort Saturday allowed him to walk away from the track leading the points in The EMC2 Party Rentals & Inflatables Sport Mods.

Finishing behind Pendleton and Jordan in Saturday’s feature were Jason Spillman, Cody Gifford, and Joe McClain. Adam Colley, Emily Jordan, Casey Jones, Jeromy Brady, and Stevie D. Thornsberry made up the rest of the top 10.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Late Model A-Main saw Grayson, KY’s Shane Bailey capture his first PRP win of the season. He had a relatively comfortable lead, but in the closing laps had issues getting past a lapped car which enabled Coal Grove’s Matt Melvin to catch up and make things interesting. Melvin wound up finishing less than a second behind Bailey. Billy Staker fought his way up from ninth to finish third. Completing the

top 10 were John Melvin, Alan Salisbury, Vincent Bender, Evyian Terry, Dakota Pennington, Kent Keyser, and Charlie Mullett.

In The Giovanni’s Pizza Late Model Division, Richmond, IN’s Steve Casebolt was the class of the field. The former Boone Coleman Memorial “Gator 50” winner, former Fred Dillow Memorial winner, and former Dream winner finished nearly seven seconds ahead of his nearest competitor and lapped all but three drivers. Making up the rest of the top 10 were Kenny Christy, Shannon Thornsberry, Delmas Conley, Kevin Wagner, Cody Frame, Audie Swartz, Mark Frazier, Larry Martin Jr, and Ron Hinds.

Portsmouth Raceway Park will return to action this coming Saturday with a special show that will feature The Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association 410 Winged Sprint Cars, The Ohio Pest Control 305 Winged Sprint Cars, Modifieds, and Sport Mods.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing at approximately at 7:30.

Late Model A-Main 25 laps | 00:13:06.787

1. C9-Steve Casebolt, 13:06.787[1]; 2. C7-Kenny Christy, 13:13.477[5]; 3. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, 13:14.559[2]; 4. 71-Delmas Conley, 13:18.221[3]; 5. 33-Kevin Wagner, 13:08.321[7]; 6. 97-Cody Frame, 13:09.611[6]; 7. 1-Audie Swartz, 13:10.160[8]; 8. 9F-Mark Frazier, 13:11.730[4]; 9. 12LM-Larry Martin Jr, 13:12.125[9]; 10. 57-Ron Hinds II, 13:18.419[12]; 11. 77A-Jeff Arnold, 13:23.816[10]; 12. 94-Randy Ross, 13:08.173[13]; 13. 159-Avery Taylor, 04:10.391[11]

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:02:34.637

1. C9-Steve Casebolt, 02:34.637[1]; 2. 71-Delmas Conley, 02:39.193[3]; 3. C7-Kenny Christy, 02:40.419[2]; 4. 33-Kevin Wagner, 02:44.406[5]; 5. 12LM-Larry Martin Jr, 02:45.629[4]; 6. 159-Avery Taylor, 02:45.948[6]; 7. 94-Randy Ross, 02:50.897[7]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:02:44.928

1. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, 02:44.928[1]; 2. 9F-Mark Frazier, 02:47.848[3]; 3. 97-Cody Frame, 02:48.624[2]; 4. 1-Audie Swartz, 02:50.535[4]; 5. 77A-Jeff Arnold, 02:52.920[6]; 6. 57-Ron Hinds II, 02:54.020[5]

Qualifying 1 00:00:34.870

1. C9-Steve Casebolt, 00:15.082[3]; 2. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, 00:15.162[7]; 3. C7-Kenny Christy, 00:15.505[1]; 4. 97-Cody Frame, 00:15.519[10]; 5. 71-Delmas Conley, 00:15.550[5]; 6. 9F-Mark Frazier, 00:15.591[6]; 7. 12LM-Larry Martin Jr, 00:15.743[12]; 8. 1-Audie Swartz, 00:15.871[8]; 9. 33-Kevin Wagner, 00:16.042[2]; 10. 57-Ron Hinds II, 00:16.057; 11. 159-Avery Taylor, 00:16.096[11]; 12. 77A-Jeff Arnold, 00:16.525[4]; 13. 94-Randy Ross, 00:17.267[9]

Modified A-Main 20 laps | 00:15:18.910

1. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 15:18.910[1]; 2. 33-Aaron Ratliff, 15:19.378[6]; 3. 20S-Brian Skaggs, 15:21.356[2]; 4. P20-Ervin Vance, 15:21.721[8]; 5. 44-Davey Warnock, 15:21.918[3]; 6. 2020-Craig Christian, 15:22.366[4]; 7. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 15:23.783[7]; 8. 43K-Kevin Hall, 15:24.742[9]; 9. A85-Brandon Hutchinson, 15:25.355[11]; 10. 7-Doug Adkins, 15:26.946[17]; 11. 28B-Jason Brookover, 15:27.505[5]; 12. 45-Andy Mason, 15:27.514[18]; 13. 51G-Alan Gulley, 15:27.693[15]; 14. H24-Cody Hunley, 14:50.992[12]; 15. 1-Corey Lewis, 07:03.596[20]; 16. 29B-Drew Bender, 07:00.855[10]; (DNS) D4-David Jamison, ; (DNS) 16-Josh Tonkin, ; (DNS) J3-Jody Puckett, ; (DNS) 48-Louis Black, ; (DNS) 3-Chase Hunley,

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:07:35.595

1. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 07:35.595[1]; 2. 2020-Craig Christian, 07:36.552[2]; 3. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 07:39.991[4]; 4. 29B-Drew Bender, 07:42.914[5]; 5. J3-Jody Puckett, 00:36.005[3]; (DNS) 1-Corey Lewis, 00:36.005; (DNS) 3-Chase Hunley, 00:36.005

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:03:11.420

1. 20S-Brian Skaggs, 03:11.420[1]; 2. 28B-Jason Brookover, 03:14.357[2]; 3. P20-Ervin Vance, 03:15.019[3]; 4. A85-Brandon Hutchinson, 03:16.622[4]; 5. 16-Josh Tonkin, 03:19.771[5]; 6. D4-David Jamison, 03:20.180[6]; 7. 45-Andy Mason, 03:21.049[7]

Heat 3 8 laps | 00:04:48.848

1. 44-Davey Warnock, 04:48.848[2]; 2. 33-Aaron Ratliff, 04:49.748[1]; 3. 43K-Kevin Hall, 04:51.873[3]; 4. H24-Cody Hunley, 04:54.205[4]; 5. 51G-Alan Gulley, 04:55.272[6]; 6. 7-Doug Adkins, 04:56.022[5]; 7. 48-Louis Black, 01:50.618[7]

Qualifying 1 00:01:01.439

1. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 00:16.503[9]; 2. 20S-Brian Skaggs, 00:16.591[6]; 3. 33-Aaron Ratliff, 00:16.861[4]; 4. 2020-Craig Christian, 00:16.871[2]; 5. 28B-Jason Brookover, 00:16.875; 6. 44-Davey Warnock, 00:16.956[7]; 7. J3-Jody Puckett, 00:16.975[10]; 8. P20-Ervin Vance, 00:17.005[8]; 9. 43K-Kevin Hall, 00:17.110[17]; 10. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 00:17.119[5]; 11. A85-Brandon Hutchinson, 00:17.166[13]; 12. H24-Cody Hunley, 00:17.504[14]; 13. 29B-Drew Bender, 00:17.620[11]; 14. 16-Josh Tonkin, 00:17.640; 15. 7-Doug Adkins, 00:17.789[15]; 16. 3-Chase Hunley, 00:17.831[12]; 17. D4-David Jamison, 00:17.878[16]; 18. 51G-Alan Gulley, 00:18.288[1]; 19. 1-Corey Lewis, 00:18.550[3]; 20. 45-Andy Mason, 00:18.728[18]; 21. 48-Louis Black, 00:20.281[19]

Limited Late Model A-Main 15 laps | 00:09:36.399

1. 1-Shane Bailey, 09:36.399[1]; 2. 81M-Matt Melvin, 09:37.148[7]; 3. 7S-Billy Staker, 09:38.347[9]; 4. 81-John Melvin, 09:43.915[2]; 5. A17-Alan Salisbury, 09:46.799[11]; 6. 29B-Vincent Bender, 09:47.898[4]; 7. 58-Evyian Terry, 09:50.539[3]; 8. 11P-Dakota Pennington, 09:53.277[6]; 9. 702-Kent Keyser, 10:03.736[13]; 10. 73-Charlie Mullett, 09:36.871[8]; 11. M-1-Harold Terry, 09:50.721[12]; 12. E10-Brian Eaton, 01:51.564[5]; (DNS) 09-Daniel Gillum, 01:51.564

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:04:33.161

1. 1-Shane Bailey, 04:33.161[1]; 2. 58-Evyian Terry, 04:37.213[3]; 3. E10-Brian Eaton, 04:37.561[5]; 4. 81M-Matt Melvin, 04:38.872[7]; 5. 7S-Billy Staker, 04:40.282[6]; 6. A17-Alan Salisbury, 04:42.153[2]; 7. 702-Kent Keyser, 04:45.151[4]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:04:18.744

1. 81-John Melvin, 04:18.744[2]; 2. 29B-Vincent Bender, 04:20.532[1]; 3. 11P-Dakota Pennington, 04:24.941[6]; 4. 73-Charlie Mullett, 04:27.056[3]; 5. 09-Daniel Gillum, 04:29.363[5]; 6. M-1-Harold Terry, 04:37.761[4]

Sport Mod A-Main 15 laps | 00:10:59.277

1. 24Z-Zack Pendleton, 10:59.277[1]; 2. 13J-Luke Jordan, 10:59.617[3]; 3. 44-Jason Spillman, 11:02.362[6]; 4. 88G-Cody Gifford, 11:04.353[5]; 5. 14-Joe McClain, 11:06.908[4]; 6. 11B-Adam Colley, 11:07.074[7]; 7. 13-Emily Jordan, 11:08.436[8]; 8. 7J-Casey Jones, 11:12.742[12]; 9. B9-Jeromy Brady, 11:13.990[13]; 10. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry, 11:14.660[9]; 11. 24M-Corey Lewis, 11:14.967[11]; 12. 45D-Dylan Litteral, 11:15.842[17]; 13. 99-Danny Hamilton Jr, 11:17.049[15]; 14. 19-Rodney Jenkins, 11:17.928[18]; 15. 4J-Jimmy Cox, 11:00.957[16]; 16. 20C-Justin Montgomery, 11:10.074[21]; 17. 55-Kasey Black, 10:56.559[14]; 18. 34-Derek Richmond, 08:17.076[2]; 19. 45L-Greg Litteral, 07:43.456[19]; 20. 32-Jimmy Adams, 05:40.459[10]; 21. 99X-Dillon Hamilton, 02:00.670[20]

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:03:11.921

1. 24Z-Zack Pendleton, 03:11.921[1]; 2. 14-Joe McClain, 03:16.434[2]; 3. 11B-Adam Colley, 03:18.734[3]; 4. 32-Jimmy Adams, 03:21.145[5]; 5. B9-Jeromy Brady, 03:22.976[6]; 6. 4J-Jimmy Cox, 03:26.393[7]; 7. 45L-Greg Litteral, 03:26.870[4]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:03:15.439

1. 34-Derek Richmond, 03:15.439[1]; 2. 88G-Cody Gifford, 03:17.653[2]; 3. 13-Emily Jordan, 03:19.684[3]; 4. 24M-Corey Lewis, 03:22.567[4]; 5. 55-Kasey Black, 03:24.116[5]; 6. 45D-Dylan Litteral, 03:25.511[6]; 7. 99X-Dillon Hamilton, 03:28.212[7]

Heat 3 8 laps | 00:03:20.856

1. 13J-Luke Jordan, 03:20.856[1]; 2. 44-Jason Spillman, 03:22.537[2]; 3. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry, 03:26.555[4]; 4. 7J-Casey Jones, 03:27.255[3]; 5. 99-Danny Hamilton Jr, 03:31.012[5]; 6. 19-Rodney Jenkins, 03:31.496[6]; 7. 20C-Justin Montgomery, 03:36.681[7]

Qualifying 1 00:01:52.102

1. 24Z-Zack Pendleton, 00:17.724[6]; 2. 34-Derek Richmond, 00:17.893[12]; 3. 13J-Luke Jordan, 00:18.081[16]; 4. 14-Joe McClain, 00:18.100[15]; 5. 88G-Cody Gifford, 00:18.117[18]; 6. 44-Jason Spillman, 00:18.171[11]; 7. 11B-Adam Colley, 00:18.341[5]; 8. 13-Emily Jordan, 00:18.416[20]; 9. 7J-Casey Jones, 00:18.418[3]; 10. 45L-Greg Litteral, 00:18.549[19]; 11. 24M-Corey Lewis, 00:18.662[9]; 12. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry, 00:18.668[17]; 13. 32-Jimmy Adams, 00:18.706[1]; 14. 55-Kasey Black, 00:18.930[7]; 15. 99-Danny Hamilton Jr, 00:18.932[10]; 16. B9-Jeromy Brady, 00:18.939[21]; 17. 45D-Dylan Litteral, 00:18.972[8]; 18. 19-Rodney Jenkins, 00:19.208[4]; 19. 4J-Jimmy Cox, 00:19.529[14]; 20. 99X-Dillon Hamilton, 00:19.747[2]; 21. 20C-Justin Montgomery, 00:20.415[13]