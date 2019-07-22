Post 23 falls to Circleville Post 143

CHILLICOTHE – Post 23’s early inning slump was once again combatted by a late inning rally which the Dickeys used to overcome an early deficit to Circleville Post 143. A day after falling behind 1-0 to Chillicothe Post 757 in the second inning of their opening game in the Region V Senior Legion Tournament at the VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe, Post 23 fell behind at a 4-0 deficit to the Panthers of Post 134 before ultimately coming back to tie the game at 4-4.

However, a five run sixth inning helped Circleville retake their lead at 9-4, a lead in which they wouldn’t again look back from as the Panthers downed Post 23 11-6.

After a leadoff walk delivered by Dickeys starter Ethan Lauder in the top of the first inning 134’s Lane Larson delivered the game’s first run via a two out RBI single to left field. Circleville’s second run on the inning came in the next at bat when a wild pitch gave the Panthers an early 2-0 lead.

In the next frame, a two out RBI double from Post 134’s Tanner Bennett gave the Panthers a 3-0 lead through the first inning and a half. That would remain the score until Circleville scored their fourth run of the game in the top of the fifth inning via wild pitch. In addition to being their fourth run of the game, it also happened to be the Panthers second run scored via wild pitch.

Post 23 scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth when Nathan McCormick delivered a one out RBI single to score fellow Minford teammate Bailey Rowe. In the Dickeys next at bat, Bryce Ponn delivered a shot up the middle which resulted in a fielding error and also helped score their second run of the game to cut their deficit to 4-2. With the bases juiced following a one out walk to fellow Minford graduate Ethan Lauder, Minford graduate Luke Lindamood sent an opposite field shot off the wall in right field to score two Dickeys’ runs and tie the game at 4-4.

However, just a half innning later, Circleville retook their lead with a five run top of the sixth inning. Four hits and a wild pitch helped the Panthers produce the five runs they scored in the top of the sixth which ultimately sealed the Dickeys fate. Two more runs on two hits by Circleville in the top of the seventh helped the Panthers extend their lead to 11-4.

In the bottom of the seventh, Bailey Rowe picked up a two RBI single to cut the Dickeys deficit to 11-6, the score that would ultimately remain the final score.

Post 23 will face the winner of Hillsboro 129 and Harrison Post 199 Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. with a spot in the Region V Senior Legion Tournament Championship Game on the line.

Portsmouth Post 23’s Bryce Ponn takes a pitch during the Dickeys Region V Senior Legion Tournament Semifinal game against Circleville Post 134. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_IMG_0974.jpg Portsmouth Post 23’s Bryce Ponn takes a pitch during the Dickeys Region V Senior Legion Tournament Semifinal game against Circleville Post 134. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

