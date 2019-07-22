Q&A: Portsmouth’s Talyn Parker discusses senior year expectations

PORTSMOUTH — If you’re a football fan and haven’t heard of Portsmouth’s Talyn Parker just yet, you might be living under a rock.

Parker, considered by most to be the area’s top running back, rushed for 2,530 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior. He also set the Trojans’ single-game rushing record at 381 rushing yards and made 60 tackles.

Those numbers led the Trojans to an overall mark of 7-4 and their first state playoff appearance since 2007.

His rushing totals, and talent in an overall sense, has also made him a hot commodity on the college recruiting trail. Parker currently has scholarship offers to play at several Division I schools including Bowling Green State, Western Michigan and Toledo.

But before his college career can get started, Parker has unfinished business to attend to as a Trojan. Portsmouth begins its season on Aug. 29 in a home battle against Valley. Before that takes place, we caught up with Parker to discuss what he’s looking forward to, a certain rivalry game and much more.

Question: Heading into your senior year, what are your expectations as an individual and as a team?

Parker: Heading into my senior year, my expectations are to be better than what I was last year just by fixing the little things. As a team, I’m hoping to go further [in the postseason] and be better than what we were last year.

Q: If you have to pick a game you’ve got circled on your schedule this year, what is it and why?

TP: A game I have circled would definitely be Ironton this year. That game is going to be crazy and exciting, like it is every year. That’s especially with it being a rivalry game. You know how those are.

Q: If you had to pick your favorite game last season, what would it be and why?

TP: My favorite game last year would have to be the Ironton game. We were down 21-0 in the second quarter and, at the time, this game was depending on us making the playoffs or not. So coach brought us all together and told us it wasn’t over and that we were going to have to fight as a team to get through it. That’s exactly what we did. The line stepped up big time, opening up holes for me, and the defense stepped up. We ended up winning 35-28 and making the playoffs.

Q: What do you feel like your best on-field trait is?

TP: I feel like my best on-field trait would have to be my speed and vision, and also my ability to make plays.

Q: Where’d your love for football begin?

TP: My love for football started early. I was holding a football as a one-year-old, especially having a background of really good football players in my family. I guess I was born for it.

Portsmouth senior Talyn Parker currently holds multiple Division I offers to play college football following his time at PHS.

By Derrick Webb dwebb@aimmediamidwest.com

