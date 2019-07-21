Post 23 used a six run fourth inning rally to defeat Chillicothe Post 757 9-4 in Sunday’s opening round of thw Region V Senior Legion baseball tournament. Due to weather delays in the prior games, our staff was not able to complete a story on Sunday’s game by our publishing deadline. A full recap of Sunday’s win for the Dickey’s can be found online at Portsmouth-dailytimes.com/sports, or on the Portsmouth Daily Times Sports Facebook page. Post 23 will face Circleville Post 134 Monday at 4:30 p.m.

