Post 23 hands Post 134 loss ahead of tourney play

PORTSMOUTH – A win wasn’t needed before Portsmouth Post 23 begins postseason play this Sunday at the VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe, but Wednesday’s 5-1 win over Circleville 134 is definitely one the Dickeys can get behind ahead of the Region V Tournament.

“Circleville’s a really good team,” said Post 23 assitant coach Drew Lowe following Wednesday’s win. “They on a state championship last year, competed in the Midwest Regional tournament, so it’s a really big win for our program. To be the two seed tournament and wait to see who we get to play, that puts is in a really good position to win three games and potentially compete for a state title. That’s where the program is meant to be.”

In Wednesday’s win, Post 23 brought two pitchers up from the Post 23 Junior Team to pitch for them to give Post 134 a look at pitchers they might not otherwise see in next week’s tournament. That heady decision paid off as both Daewin Spence and Braden Horr combined to pitch seven innings allowing zero earned runs and just three hits to a talented Circleville team. Because of those outings from two young members of the program, Lowe had great things to say about his two future full-time Senior Team members.

“Kept them off balance the whole game, three hits against a senior team that’s pretty legit. Ground balls, fly balls all over the place, that’s exactly what we asked of those guys. To come into a big game on a big stage, to set us up for the future and keep our guys healthy. They did exactly what we asked for, very proud of their efforts tonight.”

Post 23’s first run of the game came in the bottom of the fourth inning when Reid Shultz drove in former Falcon teammate Luke Lindamood to even the score at 1-1. The score would remain deadlocked until in the bottom of the sixth inning when Post 23 made their run. The go-ahead RBI sac bunt by Reid Shultz, a scored run on a passed ball, and the incredibly clutch two RBI single by Nathan McCormick all helped Post 23 earn a 5-1 lead over Post 134.

McCormick finished 1/4 at the plate with a game high two RBI, Shultz finished 1/1 with an RBI, and Jaden Jessee finished 1/3 with a run scored and an RBI.

“The kids really stuck to their approach,” Lowe said. “It was a great hitting performance. Putting the ball in play as a group, Darius Jordan with a big triple. We get guys on base and we’re really have guys hitting it all over the place. If we can get the whole group going, then we’ll all start to click even more.”

Post 23 begins their Region V Tournament slate against the winner of Chillicothe Post 757 and Harrison Post 199 Sunday at 5:15 p.m. For Lowe and Post 23, a chance to compete for a regional title is all they could really ask for.

“That’s the ultimate goal is to compete for a regional championship,” Lowe said. “Playing the game, playing the game the right way, that’s the two goals we set out before the year. But when doing those, you also want to win. We want to compete with the best and that’s what it’s going to take.”

