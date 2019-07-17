Tri-State Jr. Golf Tour results

The fifth event of the 2019 Tri-State Junior Golf Tour took place Monday at Creekside Golf Course in Lavalette, West Virginia. Thirty-Four of the Tri-State area’s young golfers took to Creekside to battle it out for a top spot in their age group.
Boys 16-18
Bryden Roark of Portsmouth, Ohio finished with the top score in the 16-18 Divsion with a score of 78.
Alex Harris – 81
Jacob Hoover – 83
Max Waddell – 88
Hunter Musser – 93
Andrew Blower – 102
Marshall Fortner – 115
Girls 13-18 Division
In the Girls 13-18 Division, Skyler Sayre of Barboursville, West Virginia finished with the low score of 89.
Carley Cullop – 93
DeAnna Caraway – 94
Bre Boggs – 101
Kristen Ramey – 111
Tori Brown – 111
13-15 Division
In the 13-15 Division, Braydon Dehart of Olive Hill, Kentucky finished with the low score of 98.
Aris Pittman – 100
Jackson Stephens – 102
JD Montgomery – 105
Torin Kirk – 105
Alex Debordde – 105
Price Harris – 109
Lucas Crooks – 120
Noah Marcum – 122
10-12 Division
In the 10-12 Division, Morgan Kennedy of Ashland, Kentucky finished with the low score of 42.
Alec Conway – 44
Bryant Stephens – 46
Jeremiah Fizer – 49
Reece Hughes – 49
Alex White – 51
Stephen McDavid – 51
Marty Marcum II – 54
Emi Ledford – 55
Nicholas Young – 55
Chad Camp – 59
7-9 Division
As the only competitor in the division, Addison Blakeman of Piketon, Ohio shot the low score of the 7-9 Division with a round of 62.
