Tri-State Jr. Golf Tour results

The fifth event of the 2019 Tri-State Junior Golf Tour took place Monday at Creekside Golf Course in Lavalette, West Virginia. Thirty-Four of the Tri-State area’s young golfers took to Creekside to battle it out for a top spot in their age group.

Boys 16-18

Bryden Roark of Portsmouth, Ohio finished with the top score in the 16-18 Divsion with a score of 78.

Alex Harris – 81

Jacob Hoover – 83

Max Waddell – 88

Hunter Musser – 93

Andrew Blower – 102

Marshall Fortner – 115

Girls 13-18 Division

In the Girls 13-18 Division, Skyler Sayre of Barboursville, West Virginia finished with the low score of 89.

Carley Cullop – 93

DeAnna Caraway – 94

Bre Boggs – 101

Kristen Ramey – 111

Tori Brown – 111

13-15 Division

In the 13-15 Division, Braydon Dehart of Olive Hill, Kentucky finished with the low score of 98.

Aris Pittman – 100

Jackson Stephens – 102

JD Montgomery – 105

Torin Kirk – 105

Alex Debordde – 105

Price Harris – 109

Lucas Crooks – 120

Noah Marcum – 122

10-12 Division

In the 10-12 Division, Morgan Kennedy of Ashland, Kentucky finished with the low score of 42.

Alec Conway – 44

Bryant Stephens – 46

Jeremiah Fizer – 49

Reece Hughes – 49

Alex White – 51

Stephen McDavid – 51

Marty Marcum II – 54

Emi Ledford – 55

Nicholas Young – 55

Chad Camp – 59

7-9 Division

As the only competitor in the division, Addison Blakeman of Piketon, Ohio shot the low score of the 7-9 Division with a round of 62.

