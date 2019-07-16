PRP Weekend Race Results

Portsmouth Raceway Park’s victory lane was visited by familiar faces Saturday, as R.J. Conley, Brian Skaggs, Billy “The Rosemount Rocket” Staker, and Derek Richmond all posted feature wins in their respective divisions.

Between the four of them, they have recorded 13 wins this season. Conley now has two. Both Skaggs and Richmond have three, and Staker has a track-best five so far for the year.

Conley was dominate in the Giovanni’s Pizza Late Model Division from the first green flag he saw. He was fastest in hot laps, the quickest in time trials, led every lap of his heat, and remained well out front throughout the duration of the A-Main. In the five features he has competed in this season, the four-time PRP Champ has placed in the top five on four separate occasions.

Two-time Boone Coleman Memorial “Gator 50” winner Brandon Fouts from Kite, KY finished as the race’s runner-up. Current points leader Shannon Thornsberry from Martin, KY placed third. Two-time track champion Audie Swartz from Minford was fourth, and Wheelersburg’s Ron Hinds rounded out the top five.

Much like Conley in the Late Models, Brian Skaggs was the man in the Modifieds. Skaggs set quick time and led every lap he made in both his heat and the feature.

Skaggs claimed Saturday night’s R.W. Rental & Supplies Modified A-Main by holding off 16-year-old Brayden Berry from West Portsmouth. A great battle for third, fourth, and fifth saw Aaron Branham, Ervin Vance, and Jeremy Rayburn round out the top five. Davey Warnock, Justin Jacobs, Drew Bender, Brian Sammons Jr, and Brian Sammons Sr made up the rest of the top 10. Rayburn continues to hold a relatively comfortable points lead.

There were several really competitive races in the Modifieds. Anthony Slusher fended off Tony DeHart for the fifth and final transfer spot in the first heat. Michael Paul Howard charged up from fourth to win the third heat, and Brandon Russell made a last-lap, last-turn pass to slip past DeHart and win the B-Main.

In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Late Models it was business as usual for Portsmouth’s Billy Staker, as he scored nearly a three-second win over Shane Bailey in the feature. Evyian Terry, Vincent Bender, and Larry Holbrook made up the rest of the top five, while Alan Salisbury, Matthew Love, Dakota Pennington, Kent Keyser, and Raymond Alley rounded out the top 10.

Stout’s Derek Richmond was again the top dog in The EMC2 Party Rentals & Inflatables Sport Mods. Richmond’s most recent feature win allowed him to add to his points lead. Cody Gifford placed second. Zack Pendleton was third. Luke Jordan

finished fourth, and Jason Spillman came home fifth. The remainder of the top 10 consisted of Casey Jones, Danny Hamilton Jr, Emily Jordan, Jeromy Brady, and Adam Colley.

Portsmouth Raceway will be back in action this Saturday hosting Kids Night. Children ages 12 and under will receive free general admission. The first 200 children through the main gate will get a free backup filled with school supplies courtesy of Linda and Marcie Barlow.

On the card this coming Saturday will be Giovanni’s Pizza Late Models, R.W. Rental & Supplies Modifieds, O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Lates, and EMC2 Party Rentals & Inflatables Sport Mods. The highlighted event of the evening will be The B & B Recycling “Brawl For It All” Sport Mod Feature, which will pay $1,000 to the winner. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing at approximately 7:30.

Late Models

A-Main

1. 71C-RJ Conley, 06:29.199[1]; 2. 81-Brandon Fouts, 06:30.369[2]; 3. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, 06:31.189[3]; 4. 1-Audie Swartz, 06:33.671[4]; 5. 57-Ron Hinds II, 06:32.211[7]; 6. 71J-J.T. Conley, 06:32.583[8]; 7. 77A-Jeff Arnold, 06:33.497[10]; 8. 12LM-Larry Martin Jr, 06:35.304[5]; 9. 159-Avery Taylor, 06:34.424[9]; 10. 33-Kevin Wagner, 03:22.682[6]

Heat 1

1. 71C-RJ Conley, 02:21.698[1]; 2. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, 02:21.698[2]; 3. 12LM-Larry Martin Jr, 02:21.698[4]; 4. 57-Ron Hinds II, 02:21.698[3]; 5. 159-Avery Taylor, 02:21.698[5]; 6. 21-Kenneth Howell, 02:21.698[6]

Heat 2

1. 81-Brandon Fouts, 02:58.892[1]; 2. 1-Audie Swartz, 03:01.862[3]; 3. 33-Kevin Wagner, 03:03.992[4]; 4. 71J-J.T. Conley, 03:04.985[2]; 5. 77A-Jeff Arnold, 03:06.525[5]

Qualifying 1

1. 71C-RJ Conley, 00:15.970[1]; 2. 81-Brandon Fouts, 00:15.978[5]; 3. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, 00:16.132[2]; 4. 71J-J.T. Conley, 00:16.257[7]; 5. 57-Ron Hinds II, 00:16.425[3]; 6. 1-Audie Swartz, 00:16.530[10]; 7. 12LM-Larry Martin Jr, 00:16.611[11]; 8. 33-Kevin Wagner, 00:16.856[9]; 9. 159-Avery Taylor, 00:17.055[8]; 10. 77A-Jeff Arnold, 00:17.340[6]; 11. 21-Kenneth Howell, 00:17.340[4]

Modifieds

A-Main

1. 20S-Brian Skaggs, 21:21.858[1]; 2. B75-Brayden Berry, 21:26.042[2]; 3. 38-Aaron Branham, 21:26.949[7]; 4. P20-Ervin Vance, 21:27.452[9]; 5. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 21:28.270[6]; 6. 44-Davey Warnock, 21:30.032[4]; 7. 20J-Justin Jacobs, 21:30.318[11]; 8. 29B-Drew Bender, 21:31.077[10]; 9. 9F-Brian Sammons Jr, 21:31.518[12]; 10. B5-Brian Sammons, 21:31.892[18]; 11. 8-Jimmy Lennex, 21:32.454[15]; 12. 43K-Kevin

Hall, 21:33.109[19]; 13. 7-Doug Adkins, 21:35.737[14]; 14. 35-Tony DeHart, 14:38.948[17]; 15. 1-Matt Cook, 14:40.948[20]; 16. J3-Jody Puckett, 02:08.059[8]; 17. 2-Anthony Slusher, 02:08.919[13]; 18. B32-Brandon Russell, 02:09.276[16]; 19. 10L-Nathon Loney, 02:06.862[5]; 20. 24H-Michael Howard, 02:06.476[3]

B-Main

1. B32-Brandon Russell, 14:00.521[2]; 2. 35-Tony DeHart, 14:00.619[1]; 3. B5-Brian Sammons, 14:01.238[4]; 4. 43K-Kevin Hall, 14:01.722[14]; 5. 1-Matt Cook, 14:03.034[7]; 6. A85-Brandon Hutchinson, 14:04.355[3]; 7. 7T-Tommy McClain, 14:04.859[10]; 8. 13R-Peter Ripato, 14:09.028[11]; 9. 1J-John Brady Jr, 12:29.284[8]; 10. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 09:15.458[9]; 11. 10-Henry Sizemore, 07:02.663[5]; 12. 11M-Corey Lewis, [6]; (DNS) 42-James Grigsby, ; (DNS) 36-Eulis Combs,

Heat 1

1. 20S-Brian Skaggs, 08:15.070[1]; 2. 44-Davey Warnock, 08:16.288[2]; 3. 38-Aaron Branham, 08:16.852[4]; 4. 29B-Drew Bender, 08:18.178[7]; 5. 2-Anthony Slusher, 08:19.176[5]; 6. 35-Tony DeHart, 08:20.281[3]; 7. B5-Brian Sammons, 08:20.745[6]; 8. 1-Matt Cook, 08:22.029[8]; 9. 7T-Tommy McClain, 05:58.374[9]; 10. 36-Eulis Combs, 03:09.656[10]

Heat 2

1. B75-Brayden Berry, 09:44.209[2]; 2. 10L-Nathon Loney, 09:44.543[5]; 3. J3-Jody Puckett, 09:46.324[1]; 4. 20J-Justin Jacobs, 09:46.788[4]; 5. 7-Doug Adkins, 09:48.130[3]; 6. B32-Brandon Russell, 09:49.483[10]; 7. 10-Henry Sizemore, 09:51.540[8]; 8. 1J-John Brady Jr, 09:53.949[9]; 9. 13R-Peter Ripato, 09:54.684[7]; 10. 43K-Kevin Hall, 01:21.890[6]

Heat 3

1. 24H-Michael Howard, 08:36.664[4]; 2. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 08:37.636[1]; 3. P20-Ervin Vance, 08:38.110[2]; 4. 9F-Brian Sammons Jr, 08:38.395[5]; 5. 8-Jimmy Lennex, 08:38.894[7]; 6. A85-Brandon Hutchinson, 08:39.493[8]; 7. 11M-Corey Lewis, 08:39.664[9]; 8. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 03:51.644[6]; 9. 42-James Grigsby, 01:31.279[3]

Qualifying 1

1. 20S-Brian Skaggs, 00:17.091[12]; 2. J3-Jody Puckett, 00:17.292[14]; 3. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 00:17.364[29]; 4. 44-Davey Warnock, 00:17.486[5]; 5. B75-Brayden Berry, 00:17.555[11]; 6. P20-Ervin Vance, 00:17.569[22]; 7. 35-Tony DeHart, 00:17.588[4]; 8. 7-Doug Adkins, 00:17.620[1]; 9. 42-James Grigsby, 00:17.627[18]; 10. 38-Aaron Branham, 00:17.627[20]; 11. 20J-Justin Jacobs, 00:17.669[7]; 12. 24H-Michael Howard, 00:17.670[27]; 13. 2-Anthony Slusher, 00:17.679[2]; 14. 10L-Nathon Loney, 00:17.736[19]; 15. 9F-Brian Sammons Jr, 00:17.760[13]; 16. B5-Brian Sammons, 00:17.807[16]; 17. 43K-Kevin Hall, 00:17.825[8]; 18. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 00:17.961[3]; 19. 29B-Drew Bender, 00:17.998[10]; 20. 13R-Peter Ripato, 00:18.136[6]; 21. 8-Jimmy Lennex, 00:18.337[17]; 22. 1-Matt Cook, 00:18.415[23]; 23. 10-Henry Sizemore, 00:18.426[28]; 24. A85-Brandon Hutchinson, 00:18.465[25]; 25. 7T-Tommy McClain, 00:18.512[26]; 26. 1J-John Brady Jr, 00:18.609[24]; 27. 11M-Corey Lewis, 00:18.783[15]; 28. 36-Eulis Combs, 00:18.955[9]; 29. B32-Brandon Russell, 00:18.955[21]

Limited Late Models

A-Main

1. 7S-Billy Staker, 09:38.142[1]; 2. 1-Shane Bailey, 09:41.040[2]; 3. 58-Evyian Terry, 09:42.781[4]; 4. 29B-Vincent Bender, 09:46.798[3]; 5. L19-Larry Holbrook, 09:47.209[5]; 6. A17-Alan Salisbury, 09:47.549[10]; 7. 97-Matthew Love, 09:48.742[7]; 8. 11P-Dakota Pennington, 09:50.059[9]; 9. 702-Kent Keyser, 09:50.526[12]; 10. 14-Raymond Alley, 09:51.202[6]; 11. 73-Charlie Mullett, 09:52.578[8]; 12. 09-Daniel Gillum, 09:54.114[11]; 13. 145-Russ Frohnapfel, 02:54.730[13]

Heat 1

1. 7S-Billy Staker, 04:53.276[1]; 2. 29B-Vincent Bender, 04:56.327[2]; 3. L19-Larry Holbrook, 04:57.247[3]; 4. 97-Matthew Love, 04:58.492[6]; 5. 11P-Dakota Pennington, 04:59.563[7]; 6. 09-Daniel Gillum, 02:21.780[4]; 7. 145-Russ Frohnapfel, 02:00.183[5]

Heat 2

1. 1-Shane Bailey, 03:02.531[1]; 2. 58-Evyian Terry, 03:05.243[3]; 3. 14-Raymond Alley, 03:08.327[2]; 4. 73-Charlie Mullett, 03:10.133[4]; 5. A17-Alan Salisbury, 03:10.746[6]; 6. 702-Kent Keyser, 03:13.221[5]

Sport Mods

A-Main

1. 34-Derek Richmond, 22:41.266[1]; 2. 88G-Cody Gifford, 22:42.529[2]; 3. 24Z-Zack Pendleton, 22:43.254[3]; 4. 13J-Luke Jordan, 22:45.188[6]; 5. 44-Jason Spillman, 22:45.627[4]; 6. 7J-Casey Jones, 22:48.543[5]; 7. 99-Danny Hamilton Jr, 22:49.112[7]; 8. 13-Emily Jordan, 22:49.125[12]; 9. B9-Jeromy Brady, 22:50.485[13]; 10. 11C-Adam Colley, 22:51.227[18]; 11. 19-Rodney Jenkins, 22:53.579[20]; 12. 1-Jeremy Cassidy, 20:17.262[15]; 13. 16-Mikey Howard, 18:20.319[17]; 14. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry, 13:18.245[16]; 15. 99X-Dillon Hamilton, 01:57.810[19]; 16. 25S-Derek Spencer, 01:54.804[9]; 17. 55-Kasey Black, 01:55.460[11]; 18. 7WB-Billy Baldridge, 01:54.222[8]; 19. 4J-Jimmy Cox, 01:56.064[14]; 20. 45D-Dylan Litteral, 01:55.355[10]

B-Main

1. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry, 07:28.062[1]; 2. 16-Mikey Howard, 07:28.664[2]; 3. 11C-Adam Colley, 07:30.655[8]; 4. 99X-Dillon Hamilton, 07:31.392[4]; 5. 19-Rodney Jenkins, 07:31.695[7]; 6. 19RL-Ray Lunsford, 07:37.089[6]; 7. 51-JR. SPILLMAN, 04:51.982[9]; 8. 45L-Greg Litteral, 03:45.481[3]; (DNS) 24B-Brennan Bobst, 03:45.481; (DNS) 32-Jimmy Adams, 03:45.481

Heat 1

1. 34-Derek Richmond, 08:06.053[2]; 2. 44-Jason Spillman, 08:08.980[5]; 3. 99-Danny Hamilton Jr, 08:12.172[4]; 4. 45D-Dylan Litteral, 08:13.732[6]; 5. B9-Jeromy Brady, 08:14.296[7]; 6. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry, 08:15.618[8]; 7. 99X-Dillon Hamilton, 08:20.925[3]; 8. 19-Rodney Jenkins, 08:22.285[1]; 9. 32-Jimmy Adams, 03:53.482[9]

Heat 2

1. 88G-Cody Gifford, 12:01.212[4]; 2. 7J-Casey Jones, 12:03.386[8]; 3. 7WB-Billy Baldridge, 12:05.129[3]; 4. 55-Kasey Black, 12:05.997[2]; 5. 4J-Jimmy Cox, 12:06.770[5]; 6. 16-Mikey Howard, 12:07.401[1]; 7. 24B-Brennan Bobst, 08:16.559[6]; 8. 11C-Adam Colley, [7]

Heat 3

1. 24Z-Zack Pendleton, 03:20.828[3]; 2. 13J-Luke Jordan, 03:22.299[7]; 3. 25S-Derek Spencer, 03:28.178[4]; 4. 13-Emily Jordan, 03:28.880[8]; 5. 1-Jeremy Cassidy,

03:33.339[6]; 6. 45L-Greg Litteral, 03:35.928[5]; 7. 19RL-Ray Lunsford, 03:36.372[2]; 8. 51-JR. SPILLMAN, 02:00.404[1]