Post 23 Jr. Team finishes in Final Four at State

Both Portsmouth 23’s Senior and Junior Teams competed over the weekend as the legion season continued for both squads.

Post 23’s Junior Team competed in the 2019 Junior Legion State Tournament held in Lancaster to determine the best Junior League team in the state. In the Single Elimination style State Tournament, Post 23 began play with a 3-0 record and a berth to the Final Four. Wins over Wavery 142’s Junior Team at 3-2, Sydney 217 at 5-4, and against Lancaster 11 5-4 helped the Jr. Dickey’s reach that point. After winning their first three games, Post 23 fell to Troy Post 43 in the State Semifinals. After a very successful season at the Junior Team level, Post 23’s future is certainly bright in the coming years.

As for Post 23’s senior team, with a little over a week left in the regular season, the Sr. Dickeys swept league rival Hillsboro in both games of a double header by scores of 9-3 and 8-5. Both wins ensured that Post 23 will be the number two overrall seed in the Ohio Region 5 Tournament which begins on Sunday July 21st. Post 23 will face the winner of Chillicothe Post 757 and Harrison Post 199 Sunday July 21st at 5:15 p.m. If Post 23 win Sunday evening, they will face either Hillsboro Post 129, Circleville Post 123, or Waverly Post 142 for a spot in the Region 5 Tournament Final. A complete schedule of the Region 5 Legion Tournament can be found on the Portsmouth Daily Times Sports Facebook page.

Sr. Team sweeps Hillsboro

PDT Staff Report

