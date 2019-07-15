SSU Women’s Basketball to host 5th Annual Scramble

Portsmouth, Ohio – Shawnee State Women’s Basketball and head coach Jeff Nickel have announced August 3rd as the date for their 5th annual golf scramble.

The tournament will take place in McDermott, Ohio at Elks Country Club with tee-off set for 3PM. Prizes for the winning team will be $500 along with other awards and prizes given at the conclusion of the tournament.

Women’s Basketball is seeking local businesses and individuals with interest in sponsoring the golf scramble as well as their journey this season. New this year, there are four sponsorship levels ranging from corporate sponsorship which will give businesses access to advertisement and exposure both at home events as well as SSU’s online presence, to hole sponsorship at the scramble. The flyer below overviews the sponsorship packages available.

Teams of four are encoruaged to register as soon as possible. The registration form is attached to the flyer below and can be either printed or information emailled to jnickel@shawnee.edu.

Any questions regarding the golf scramble or sponsorship for the 2019 season should be directed to coach Jeff Nickel at (606) 922-3121 or jnickel@shawnee.edu.