Northwest downs West to force deciding game

The Northwest Mohawks 11-12 year old Little League team defeated West Monday evening 10-7. Northwest and West will face each other once again Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. to determine who will be Scioto County’s representative against Lawrence County’s Ironton Little League team in a best of three series. Northwest and West will play their deciding game for a District Title Tuesday evening at the Portsmouth Little League fields near Branch Rickey Park and Spartan Municipal Stadium.

