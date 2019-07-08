SSU releases Men’s, Women’s golf schedules

Portsmouth, Ohio – Shawnee State Men’s and Women’s golf teams have announced schedule and roster information for the upcoming fall campaign. Bears golf celebrates its 30th season in competition, with the women’s program entering its fifth year of play.

Dave Hopkins enters his fourth year as the head coach for both men’s and women’s golf at SSU. On the men’s side, the team features seven returning athletes including Jordan Hughes (SO/Flemingsburg, Kentucky), BJ Knox (JR/Maysville, Kentucky), Elijah McCarty (SO/West Union, Ohio), Craig Horton (JR/West Union, Ohio), Bobby Thomas (JR/Ashland, Kentucky), Ben Wilson (SR/Flatwoods, Kentucky), and Tanner Miller (JR/Flatwoods, Kentucky). Coach Hopkins has also added eight new weapons to the lineup including DJ Graham (JR/Piketon, Ohio), Trey Albert (FR/Reynoldsburg, Ohio), Jacob Pell (FR/West Union, Ohio), Austin Barta (FR/Marietta, Ohio), Creed Bentley (JR/Piketon, Ohio), Tyler Hobbs (FR/Portsmouth, Ohio), Jake Hoover (FR/Piketon, Ohio), and Patrick England (JR/Seaman, Ohio).

Men’s golf will participate in five events during the fall season, wrapping up with the Roger Merb Invitational on their home course at the Elks Country Club. The season gets underway on September 7th in Olive Hill, Kentucky as the Bears participate in the Kentucky Christian Fall Invitational for the third consecutive season. On the 23rd of September, the team will travel to Glade Springs Golf Resort in Daniels, West Virginia to compete in the West Virginia Tech Fall Invitational for the second year in a row. Pikeville’s Fall Invitational is next on the schedule for the weekend of September 23rd as the Bears will travel to Stonecrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg, Kentucky. The Mid-South Conference Fall Invitiational will take place the weekend of October 7th. The conference invitiational will take place at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond, Kentucky for the first time in conference history. The Bears will head back home to cap off the fall campaign at Elks Country Club on the weekend of October 14th.

Coach Hopkins returns three athletes on the women’s roster including Holley Hart (JR/Falmouth, Kentucky), Ellie Schneider (JR/Norwalk, Ohio), and Emily Hayes (SR/Pataskala, Ohio). Skylar Sayre (FR/Huntington, West Virginia), Erika Martin (FR/Greenfield, Ohio), Sophia Horn and Katy Pertuset (FR/Portsmouth, Ohio) will all begin their SSU golf career in the Fall.

The women will follow the same schedule for the 2019 season save the WV Tech Invitiational which is only hosting a men’s competition.

Prior to the start of the season, keep an eye on our social media and website for features covering our newly added student-athletes. Bears golf news and results can be found on ssubears.com over the course of the fall with GolfStat providing real time results and leaderboards for each event. Follow the links below to view Fall 2019 rosters and schedules on our website.

For more information about Shawnee State’s 2019 golf season, please visit http://www.ssubears.com/article/3441.php