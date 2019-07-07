Little League News and Notes

After a somewhat Topsy-Turvy weekend in local Little League play, the picture of what position local Little League teams are in is abundantly more clear.

First, the West Portsmouth 11-12 All-Stars will be competing for a State Championship Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the Wheelersburg Little League fields. West will face off against Tallmadge Wednesday, the team in which they defeated Sunday afternoon 4-3 to force the win a state championship or go home scenario both teams now face. Wednesday’s championship game between West and Tallmadge will be the third time in this year’s state tournament that the two will square off, the former being a 4-2 decision in favor of Tallmadge, the latter being Sunday’s decision in favor of West. The winner of Wednesday’s state championship game will advance to Fishers, Indiana for the 2019 Midwest Regional Tournament as the representative of Ohio.

In Little League Baseball, West Portsmouth defeated Northwest 6-1 Friday to force a championship game for the District 11 Title Monday at 6:00 p.m. Monday’s District Championship will be held at the field near Branch Rickey Park and Spartan Municipal Stadium on the eastern side of downtown Portsmouth. The winner of Monday’s District Championship will face Ironton Little League in a best of three series beginning July 11th.

West softball advances to state title

