Tri-State Jr. Golf Tour results

The fourth event of the 2019 Tri-State Junior Golf Tour took play Tuesday July 2nd at Shawnee Golf Course in Friendship, Ohio. Forty-two youth golfers from the Tri-State Area met in Friendship Tuesday to compete against the area’s top young golfers.

Boys 16-18 Division

Brett Bentley of South Shore, Kentucky shot a 76 for the low round in Tuesday’s event at Shawnee in Friendship for the 16-18 Boys Division.

Trevin Mault – 79

Brynden Roark – 80

Alex Harris – 81

Nicholas James – 85

Clayton Ison – 85

Tanner Stevenson – 87

Jacob Hoover – 89

Hunter Musser – 90

Max Waddell – 93

Clayton Jones – 94

Matthew Koverman – 114

Marshall Fortner – 122

Girls 13-18 Division

Taylor Sargent of Milton, West Virginia took home the top spot in the Girls 13-18 Division by shooting a low round of 81. This flight of teams completed just 17 holes.

Sydnie Kozee – 88

DeAnna Caraway – 91

Bre Boggs – 93

Haley White – 96

Mackenzie Koverman – 96

Abbi Zornes – 97

Boys 13-15 Division

Landon Roberts of Proctorville, Ohio and Dakota Pell finished at the top of the flight in the Boys 13-15 Division by both shooting an 82 in Tuesday’s meet.

Owen Mault – 86

Logan Cummins – 87

Caden McComas – 89

Titus McGlone – 94

Derrick Pell – 95

Jackson McComas – 103

Aris Pittman – 109

Price Harris – 112

Gavin Baker – 116

10-12 Division

Brody Kilburn of Ashland, Kentucky shot a low round of 37 to take home the top spot in Tuesday’s event for the 10-12 Division.

Morgan Kennedy – 44

Bryant Stephens – 46

Alec Conway – 46

Emi Ledford – 51

Alex White – 54

Thomas Brady – 59

7-9 Division

Dylan White of Russell, Kentucky finished with a low round of 48 to take home the top spot in the 7-9 Division.

Addison Blakeman – 57

Aubrey Brady – 65

PDT Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved