Tri-State Jr. Golf Tour results

The fourth event of the 2019 Tri-State Junior Golf Tour took play Tuesday July 2nd at Shawnee Golf Course in Friendship, Ohio. Forty-two youth golfers from the Tri-State Area met in Friendship Tuesday to compete against the area’s top young golfers.
Boys 16-18 Division
Brett Bentley of South Shore, Kentucky shot a 76 for the low round in Tuesday’s event at Shawnee in Friendship for the 16-18 Boys Division.
Trevin Mault – 79
Brynden Roark – 80
Alex Harris – 81
Nicholas James – 85
Clayton Ison – 85
Tanner Stevenson – 87
Jacob Hoover – 89
Hunter Musser – 90
Max Waddell – 93
Clayton Jones – 94
Matthew Koverman – 114
Marshall Fortner – 122
Girls 13-18 Division
Taylor Sargent of Milton, West Virginia took home the top spot in the Girls 13-18 Division by shooting a low round of 81. This flight of teams completed just 17 holes.
Sydnie Kozee – 88
DeAnna Caraway – 91
Bre Boggs – 93
Haley White – 96
Mackenzie Koverman – 96
Abbi Zornes – 97
Boys 13-15 Division
Landon Roberts of Proctorville, Ohio and Dakota Pell finished at the top of the flight in the Boys 13-15 Division by both shooting an 82 in Tuesday’s meet.
Owen Mault – 86
Logan Cummins – 87
Caden McComas – 89
Titus McGlone – 94
Derrick Pell – 95
Jackson McComas – 103
Aris Pittman – 109
Price Harris – 112
Gavin Baker – 116
10-12 Division
Brody Kilburn of Ashland, Kentucky shot a low round of 37 to take home the top spot in Tuesday’s event for the 10-12 Division.
Morgan Kennedy – 44
Bryant Stephens – 46
Alec Conway – 46
Emi Ledford – 51
Alex White – 54
Thomas Brady – 59
7-9 Division
Dylan White of Russell, Kentucky finished with a low round of 48 to take home the top spot in the 7-9 Division.
Addison Blakeman – 57
Aubrey Brady – 65
