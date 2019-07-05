4th of July Spectacle hosted by PRP

Portsmouth Raceway Park hosted the Lucas Oil Late Model Series Thursday night for the Independence 50 presented by R.W. Rental & Supplies.

Winfield, TN’s Mike Marlar took the checkered flag in the Late Models and pocketed the $12,000-prize which accompanied it. For the second time this season, Brian Skaggs prevailed in the Modifieds, and Ronnie Whitt scored his first-ever win in the Limited Late Models.

Thursday’s 4th of July spectacle featured quite a diverse group of drivers in Late Model Feature as 13 different states were represented. Marlar was dominant leading every single lap. The racing back through the field was intense, but no one had anything for Marlar. “Kid Rocket” Josh Richards from Shinnston, WV placed second. Newport, TN’s Jimmy Owens finished third. Martinsville, IN’s Hudson O’Neal was fourth, and Blairsville, GA’s Jonathan Davenport rounded out the top 5.

Making up the remainder of the top 10 were Zack Dohm, Tyler Erb, Tim McCreadie, Shanon Buckingham, and Michael Norris.

As good as the racing was in the 50-lap Late Model A-Main, some of the best action took place in the Late Model Heats. The third heat in particular was outstanding as Tennesseans Mike Marlar and Jimmy Owens battled side by side for nearly the entire 10-lap race with Marlar prevailing.

The R.W. Rental & Supplies Modified Division was dominated by Pedro’s Brian Skaggs. He set quick time, led every lap of his heat, and remained out front every single circuit of the A-Main. Nathon Loney, Michael Paul Howard, Mark Dickson, and Travis Dickson rounded out the top 5. Kevin Hall, Davey Warnock, Tim Tribby, Doug “The Buzzard” Adkins, and Jeremy Rayburn made up the remainder of the top 10.

Portsmouth’s Ronnie Whitt had been trying to win an O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Late Model A-Main at PRP for a lot of years. Thursday night he finally had a breakthrough. Whitt led all 15 laps. Jacob Curnutte was the runner-up Jared Hawkins hopped in Cameron Logan’s car and came from last up to third. Billy Staker and Evyian Terry were fourth and fifth respectively. Shane Bailey, John Melvin, Charlie Mullett, Brian Eaton, and Greg Thompson rounded out the top 10.

Portsmouth Raceway Park will return to action on July 13th for Christmas in July presented by Crider’s Lawn Care. On the card will be Giovanni’s Pizza Late Models, R.W. Rental & Supplies Modifieds, O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Lates, as well as the EMC2 Party Rentals & Inflatables Sport Mods.