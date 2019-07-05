McClay signs w/ Rio Grande

MCDERMOTT – Thursday afternoon, Northwest graduate and 2019 SOC II Boys Track Athlete of the Year Chase McClay put pen to paper and signed his letter of intent to join the University of Rio Grande’s track team beginning next season.

“It’s going to be a new experience, even though it’s still track” McClay said at his signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon. “I can’t wait to get up there. I know the competition will be a lot better, that’s something I live for and feed off of in track. I’m going to get started tomorrow to get ready for the season.”

McClay had a stellar senior season in track for the Mohawks. Thanks to his and his teammates efforts, McClay helped secure Northwest’s first boys’ district title in track. During his senior season, McClay was named the SOC II Boys Track Athlete of the Year as well as qualifying for two events at the OHSAA State Track Meet: the 300 meter hurdles and the 4×800 meter relay with teammates Josh Shope, Gabe Morrell, and Landen Smith.

Also during his time at Northwest, McClay also participated for the Mohawks on the soccer pitch and on the basketball court.

“Leaving here on a high note meant everything to me,” McClay said. “I know there were seniors who I’ve seen in my four years deserve to get to the state level, some of them did and some of them didn’t. It makes me proud to know that I get to leave here on such a high note because of the hard work I’ve put in. The only senior on our 4×800 team, and it makes me proud to know that they’ll keep working to maybe one day break that record. I’ll be looking forward to that day being from Northwest, even though I won’t be here.”

McClay says he is undecided as to what he plans on majoring in but could see himself majoring either in history or political science.

As the ceremony rounded to a close, McClay reflected on what it was like to have his family and friends there supporting him on his monumental day.

“It’s so great to have my family here,” McClay said. “The great part about my family is that all the people that were here, they’ve been to every track meet all year because it’s my senior year and I was doing really good. They’re kind of like my posse, and I hope they’re able to come see me at the collegiate level. I could see at the state meet how they were kind of sad they wouldn’t be able to see me run anymore, well that’s not the case anymore.”

Northwest graduate Chase McClay signed his letter of intent Wednesday to join the University of Rio Grande's track team next season.

