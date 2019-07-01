PRP Weekend Race Results

A great crowd was on hand at Portsmouth Raceway Park Saturday Night for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Valli Chiropractic and Rehab.

Those in attendance witnessed longtime Late Model competitor Shannon Thornsberry, 16-year-old Modified driver Brayden Berry, Limited Late Model racer Billy Staker, reigning Sport Mod champ Luke Jordan, and Legends Car driver Steve Duderstadt score wins.

On a night when PRP showed appreciation to its fans with discounted ticket prices, Martin, KY’s Shannon Thornsberry showed a great deal of appreciation to the fans, his crew, and family after winning the Late Model Feature… a feat that had eluded him for a long time.

“Finally!” Thornsberry said after the race. “This place is like Daytona was to Earnhardt. I can win everywhere else, but I’ve just can’t seem to win here.”

While Thornsberry had won at PRP before, it had been a long long time ago. He was certainly on point Saturday setting fast time, winning his heat, and claiming the A-Main.

Thornsberry has been snake bitten at PRP in recent years. He’s finished in the top three in points in each of the last three seasons in the Giovanni’s Pizza Late Model Division. Two years ago, he entered the final points race at the top of the standings, and if it could go wrong, it did.

Thornsberry’s luck changed Saturday, but his victory certainly didn’t come without a little drama. While racing for the lead he and R.J. Conley made contact entering turn 3 on lap 15. Thornsberry went around, but Conley was charged for rough driving. He went to the tail, and Thornsberry returned to the front. Thornsberry would never be seriously challenged again.

Conley, meanwhile, charged from the rear of the field all the way up to second nipping Minford’s Audie Swartz at the stripe by less than half a second. For Conley, it was his third top 5 of the season.

Swartz was solid all evening. He and Dustin Linville engaged in an entertaining side-by-side battle that lasted throughout much of the race. Linville would finish fourth with Kevin Wagner placing fifth. Ron Hinds, Damon Kotke, Delmas Conley, J.T. Conley, and Brandon Fouts rounded out the top 10.

Young Brayden Berry has been no stranger to victory lane at PRP. The West Portsmouth teenager won four Sport Mod features last season, but Saturday night he

scored his first-ever Portsmouth Raceway Park win in the R.W. Rental & Supplies Modifieds.

Berry was dominant leading every single lap. Runner-up Jeremy Rayburn recorded his fourth top-2 finish in five races. Davey Warnock placed third. Kevin Hall finished fourth. Michael Paul Howard was fifth. Tony DeHart, Brian Sammons Jr, Tim Tribby, Jason Bilyeu, and Jody Puckett rounded out the top 10.

“The Rosemount Rocket” Billy Staker returned to winner’s circle in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Lates. For Staker, it was his fourth win in five races. Shane Bailey, Jacob Curnutte, Mike Meyers, Larry Holbrook, Evyian Terry, Charlie Mullett, Vincent Bender, Raymond Alley, and Kent Keyser rounded out the top 10.

Defending EMC2 Party Rentals & Inflatables Sport Mod Track Champ Luke Jordan from South Webster captured his first feature win of the season. Zack Pendleton, Jason Spillman, Derek Richmond, Brennan Bobst, Cody Gifford, Derek Spencer, Danny Hamilton Jr, Emily Jordan, and Brandon Colley rounded out the top 10.

The Ohio Valley Roofers Legends Cars made a visit to Portsmouth Raceway Park Saturday. In a tightly-contested A-Main, Steve Duderstadt edged Shawn Scott for the win. Making up the remainder of the top 10 were Tom Partin, Josh Francis, John Gutman, Matt Isaac, Blake Skaggs, Tyler Scott, Dustin Polley, and Lauren Partin.

PRP will be back in action this Thursday for a special 4th of July event presented by R.W. Rental & Supplies. The Lucas Oil Late Model Series will make its first of three visits to Portsmouth to run The Independence 50 paying $12,000 to win. Also on Thursday’s card will be Modifieds and Limited Lates.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Media Results for 6/29/19 – Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH

Late Models

A Feature 1 25 laps | 00:21:14.315

1. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, 21:14.315[1]; 2. 71C-RJ Conley, 21:16.869[2]; 3. 1-Audie Swartz, 21:16.934[4]; 4. D8-Dustin Linville, 21:18.736[5]; 5. 33-Kevin Wagner, 21:19.093[6]; 6. 57-Ron Hinds II, 21:20.804[7]; 7. 02-Damon Kotke, 21:21.612[9]; 8. 71-Delmas Conley, 18:25.594[3]; 9. 71J-J.T. Conley, 14:28.128[12]; 10. 81-Brandon Fouts, 07:16.584[8]; 11. 3-Claude Spence, 03:00.301[11]; 12. 159-Avery Taylor, 01:30.038[10]; 13. K73-Kevin Mullett, 01:31.911[13]; (DNS) 25-Benny Butcher, 01:31.911

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:00:00

1. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, [1]; 2. 71-Delmas Conley, [3]; 3. D8-Dustin Linville, [2]; 4. 57-Ron Hinds II, [5]; 5. 02-Damon Kotke, [4]; 6. 3-Claude Spence, [6]; 7. K73-Kevin Mullett, [7]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:02:06.535

1. 71C-RJ Conley, 02:06.535[1]; 2. 1-Audie Swartz, 02:11.075[3]; 3. 33-Kevin Wagner, 02:12.563[5]; 4. 81-Brandon Fouts, 02:13.596[2]; 5. 159-Avery Taylor, 02:14.100[4]; 6. 71J-J.T. Conley, 02:17.813[6]; (DNS) 25-Benny Butcher, 02:17.813

Qualifying 1 00:01:39.794

1. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, 00:15.569[11]; 2. 71C-RJ Conley, 00:15.617[3]; 3. D8-Dustin Linville, 00:15.758[7]; 4. 81-Brandon Fouts, 00:15.830[13]; 5. 71-Delmas Conley, 00:15.871[5]; 6. 1-Audie Swartz, 00:15.926[4]; 7. 02-Damon Kotke, 00:16.057[8]; 8. 159-Avery Taylor, 00:16.062[1]; 9. 57-Ron Hinds II, 00:16.128[12]; 10. 33-Kevin Wagner, 00:16.167[14]; 11. 3-Claude Spence, 00:16.375[2]; 12. 71J-J.T. Conley, 00:16.543[9]; 13. K73-Kevin Mullett, 00:17.046[6]; 14. 25-Benny Butcher, 00:17.046[10]

Modifieds

A Feature 1 20 laps | 00:20:22.118

1. B75-Brayden Berry, 20:22.118[1]; 2. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 20:24.288[3]; 3. 44-Davey Warnock, 20:24.710[5]; 4. 43K-Kevin Hall, 20:25.160[8]; 5. 24H-Michael Howard, 20:25.705[4]; 6. 35-Tony DeHart, 20:26.386[6]; 7. 9F-Brian Sammons Jr, 20:27.685[7]; 8. 5-Tim Tribbey, 20:28.784[11]; 9. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 20:29.272[15]; 10. J3-Jody Puckett, 20:29.715[9]; 11. 29B-Drew Bender, 20:29.993[12]; 12. B5-Brian Sammons, 20:30.392[14]; 13. B32-Brandon Russell, 20:30.988[17]; 14. 7T-Tommy McClain, 20:31.455[18]; 15. H24-Cody Hunley, 20:31.918[16]; 16. 20J-Justin Jacobs, 20:32.384[13]; 17. Z28-Logan Burke, 20:33.288[19]; 18. 3-Chase Hunley, 16:36.650[20]; 19. P20-Ervin Vance, 08:29.417[2]; 20. 42-James Grigsby, 07:19.492[10]

B Feature 1 10 laps | 00:11:03.945

1. H24-Cody Hunley, 11:03.945[3]; 2. B32-Brandon Russell, 11:05.466[1]; 3. 7T-Tommy McClain, 11:08.132[7]; 4. Z28-Logan Burke, 11:09.610[10]; 5. 3-Chase Hunley, 11:11.552[6]; 6. 23-Bryston Guthrie, 03:05.076[11]; 7. 5M-Brett Kennard, 03:05.385[5]; (DNS) X7-Jeremy Lewis, 03:05.385; (DNS) 7-Doug Adkins, 03:05.385; (DNS) 94-David Booker, 03:05.385; (DNS) A85-Brandon Hutchinson, 03:05.385

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:07:28.490

1. B75-Brayden Berry, 07:28.490[3]; 2. 24H-Michael Howard, 07:30.096[2]; 3. 9F-Brian Sammons Jr, 07:31.975[4]; 4. 42-James Grigsby, 07:32.423[6]; 5. 20J-Justin Jacobs, 07:33.482[1]; 6. B32-Brandon Russell, 07:34.541[9]; 7. 7-Doug Adkins, [5]; (DNS) 7T-Tommy McClain, ; (DNS) Z28-Logan Burke,

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:00:00

1. P20-Ervin Vance, [2]; 2. 44-Davey Warnock, [3]; 3. 43K-Kevin Hall, [4]; 4. 5-Tim Tribbey, [5]; 5. B5-Brian Sammons, [7]; 6. X7-Jeremy Lewis, [1]; 7. 5M-Brett Kennard, [6]; 8. 94-David Booker, [9]; 9. 23-Bryston Guthrie, [8]

Heat 3 8 laps | 00:08:31.187

1. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 08:31.187[1]; 2. 35-Tony DeHart, 08:31.357[2]; 3. J3-Jody Puckett, 08:32.452[3]; 4. 29B-Drew Bender, 08:33.388[7]; 5. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 08:34.492[5]; 6. H24-Cody Hunley, 08:34.813[6]; 7. 3-Chase Hunley, 08:50.375[8]; 8. A85-Brandon Hutchinson, [4]

Qualifying 1 00:01:09.956

1. 20J-Justin Jacobs, 00:16.903[4]; 2. X7-Jeremy Lewis, 00:16.938[16]; 3. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 00:16.954[8]; 4. 24H-Michael Howard, 00:16.980[15]; 5. P20-Ervin Vance, 00:17.001[14]; 6. 35-Tony DeHart, 00:17.133[3]; 7. B75-Brayden Berry, 00:17.144[7]; 8. 44-Davey Warnock, 00:17.166[19]; 9. J3-Jody Puckett, 00:17.188[6]; 10. 9F-Brian Sammons Jr, 00:17.209[11]; 11. 43K-Kevin Hall, 00:17.249[5]; 12. A85-Brandon Hutchinson, 00:17.271[9]; 13. 7-Doug Adkins, 00:17.304[18]; 14. 5-Tim Tribbey, 00:17.337[1]; 15. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 00:17.390[17]; 16. 42-James Grigsby, 00:17.396[12]; 17. 5M-Brett Kennard, 00:17.515[10]; 18. H24-Cody Hunley, 00:17.555[24]; 19. 7T-Tommy McClain, 00:17.716[2]; 20. B5-Brian Sammons, 00:17.743[21]; 21. 29B-Drew Bender, 00:17.755[25]; 22. Z28-Logan Burke, 00:17.805[23]; 23. 23-Bryston Guthrie, 00:17.939[13]; 24. 3-Chase Hunley, 00:18.024[26]; 25. B32-Brandon Russell, 00:18.193[20]; 26. 94-David Booker, 00:18.505[22]

Limited Late Models

A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:05:44.934

1. 7S-Billy Staker, 05:44.934[2]; 2. 1-Shane Bailey, 05:48.563[5]; 3. 5C-Jacob Curnutte, 05:50.010[4]; 4. 10M-Mike Meyers, 05:50.876[3]; 5. L19-Larry Holbrook, 05:56.863[1]; 6. 58-Evyian Terry, 05:59.056[6]; 7. 73-Charlie Mullett, 06:01.023[7]; 8. 29B-Vincent Bender, 06:01.902[9]; 9. 14-Raymond Alley, 06:03.730[8]; 10. 702-Kent Keyser, 06:00.090[10]

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:03:05.575

1. L19-Larry Holbrook, 03:05.575[1]; 2. 7S-Billy Staker, 03:06.202[8]; 3. 10M-Mike Meyers, 03:06.566[6]; 4. 5C-Jacob Curnutte, 03:07.038[7]; 5. 1-Shane Bailey, 03:08.202[10]; 6. 58-Evyian Terry, 03:10.241[3]; 7. 73-Charlie Mullett, 03:11.452[9]; 8. 14-Raymond Alley, 03:15.033[4]; 9. 29B-Vincent Bender, 03:15.984[2]; 10. 702-Kent Keyser, 03:20.622[5]

Sport Mods

A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:21:52.994

1. 13J-Luke Jordan, 21:52.994[1]; 2. 24Z-Zack Pendleton, 21:54.748[3]; 3. 44-Jason Spillman, 21:55.360[2]; 4. 34-Derek Richmond, 21:56.022[5]; 5. 24B-Brennan Bobst, 21:56.822[9]; 6. 88G-Cody Gifford, 21:57.695[6]; 7. 25S-Derek Spencer, 21:58.836[13]; 8. 99-Danny Hamilton Jr, 21:59.832[15]; 9. 13-Emily Jordan, 22:00.067[7]; 10. 11B-Branden Colley, 22:01.161[10]; 11. B9-Jeremy Brady, 22:02.842[19]; 12. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry, 22:03.562[16]; 13. 55-Kasey Black, 22:03.856[11]; 14. 45D-Dylan Litteral, 22:05.169[20]; 15. 1-Jeremy Cassidy, 22:05.340[8]; 16. 7J-Casey Jones, 16:27.739[4]; 17. 2K*-Rick Butler, 08:48.425[17]; 18. 19RL-David Lunsford, 08:50.052[14]; 19. 11T-SAM ALLEN, 08:30.789[12]; 20. 4J-Jimmy Cox, 04:41.045[18]

B Feature 1 10 laps | 00:11:34.730

1. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry, 11:34.730[1]; 2. 2K*-Rick Butler, 11:35.977[6]; 3. 4J-Jimmy Cox, 11:36.603[3]; 4. B9-Jeremy Brady, 11:37.088[2]; 5. 45D-Dylan Litteral, 11:39.039[7]; 6. 20C-Justin Montgomery, 09:21.336[5]; 7. 99X-Dillon Hamilton, 03:27.043[4]; (DNS) 51-JR. SPILLMAN, 03:27.043

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:06:35.384

1. 13J-Luke Jordan, 06:35.384[2]; 2. 7J-Casey Jones, 06:36.577[4]; 3. 13-Emily Jordan, 06:37.286[1]; 4. 11B-Branden Colley, 06:37.598[6]; 5. 25S-Derek Spencer, 06:37.992[8]; 6. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry, 06:38.784[5]; 7. 99X-Dillon Hamilton, 06:40.309[7]; 8. 45D-Dylan Litteral, 04:45.327[3]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:04:57.564

1. 44-Jason Spillman, 04:57.564[1]; 2. 34-Derek Richmond, 04:58.255[7]; 3. 1-Jeremy Cassidy, 05:03.747[4]; 4. 55-Kasey Black, 05:04.420[3]; 5. 19RL-David Lunsford, 05:06.251[5]; 6. B9-Jeremy Brady, 05:06.901[8]; 7. 20C-Justin Montgomery, 05:14.600[2]; 8. 51-JR. SPILLMAN, 05:18.005[6]

Heat 3 8 laps | 00:03:05.395

1. 24Z-Zack Pendleton, 03:05.395[2]; 2. 88G-Cody Gifford, 03:12.782[5]; 3. 24B-Brennan Bobst, 03:13.023[6]; 4. 11T-SAM ALLEN, 03:14.538[3]; 5. 99-Danny Hamilton Jr, 03:15.892[7]; 6. 4J-Jimmy Cox, 03:19.866[1]; 7. 2K*-Rick Butler, 03:24.319[4]

Legends

A Feature 1 20 laps | 00:07:21.446

1. 39-Steve Duderstadt, [3]; 2. 8S-Shawn Scott, [2]; 3. 4-Tom Partin, [1]; 4. 2-DAVID FRANCIS, [4]; 5. 07-John Gutman, [6]; 6. 03-Matt Isaac, [7]; 7. 3-Blake Skaggs, [5]; 8. 10T-TYLER SCOTT, [11]; 9. 51-DUSTIN POLLEY, [12]; 10. 1LP-Lauren Partin, [8]; 11. 13C-SCOTTY CHANEY, [15]; 12. 10-Steve Partin, [10]; 13. 64-GREG MAGILL, [13]; 14. 17T-Ashley Tackett, [9]; 15. 22-Michael Harmon, [14]

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:05:38.014

1. 4-Tom Partin, 05:38.014[4]; 2. 39-Steve Duderstadt, 05:38.129[1]; 3. 3-Blake Skaggs, 05:39.341[2]; 4. 03-Matt Isaac, 05:42.641[3]; 5. 17T-Ashley Tackett, 05:43.335[6]; 6. 10T-TYLER SCOTT, 05:43.519[7]; 7. 64-GREG MAGILL, 05:49.474[8]; 8. 13C-SCOTTY CHANEY, 01:02.771[5]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:03:36.561

1. 8S-Shawn Scott, 03:36.561[4]; 2. 2-DAVID FRANCIS, 03:37.268[1]; 3. 07-John Gutman, 03:37.622[2]; 4. 1LP-Lauren Partin, 03:43.013[7]; 5. 10-Steve Partin, 03:43.389[5]; 6. 51-DUSTIN POLLEY, 03:43.927[3]; 7. 22-Michael Harmon, 03:52.714[6]

Qualifying 1 00:02:18.233

1. 39-Steve Duderstadt, 00:20.057[6]; 2. 2-DAVID FRANCIS, 00:20.510[15]; 3. 3-Blake Skaggs, 00:20.647[11]; 4. 07-John Gutman, 00:20.706[1]; 5. 03-Matt Isaac, 00:20.726[2]; 6. 51-DUSTIN POLLEY, 00:20.732[9]; 7. 4-Tom Partin, 00:20.771[7]; 8. 8S-Shawn Scott, 00:20.971[13]; 9. 13C-SCOTTY CHANEY, 00:21.190[10]; 10. 10-Steve Partin, 00:21.267[8]; 11. 17T-Ashley Tackett, 00:21.366[5]; 12. 22-Michael Harmon, 00:21.571[3]; 13. 10T-TYLER SCOTT, 00:21.731[12]; 14. 1LP-Lauren Partin, 00:21.764[4]; 15. 64-GREG MAGILL, 00:22.020[14]