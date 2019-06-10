SOSA to hold first spring sports All-Star Game

CHILLICOTHE, JUNE 6, 2019 — Southern Ohio Sports Authority is proud to announce its inaugural spring All-Star Games, which will take place on June 17, 2019 at Unioto High School. In case of rain, a makeup date has been set for June 18. The event, which is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m., will feature over 80 high school baseball and softball athletes from around the Southeast District … most of whom were awarded with all-conference or all-district honors following the end of their high school seasons.

● There will be a total of four games played, two baseball and two softball, in back-to-back format. Each game will consist of seven innings and will be played by OHSAA rules.

● Admission is $5 per person and concessions will be provided. Mile Tree Screen Printing, LLC will also be on hand selling t-shirts, hoodies and other merchandise.

● Half of all proceeds will be donated to the Tristan Miller Music Foundation and the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation.

Local businesses or business persons can donate to or become a sponsor for the event. For those interested, please contact sosportsauthority@gmail.com. For additional information about the All-Star games, or to find out more about Southern Ohio Sports Authority, please visit sohiosa.com. About Southern Ohio Sports Authority: SOSA is dedicated to covering the region’s athletes with passion and objectivity while recognizing their accomplishments on and off the field of play. Our mission is to lift up our local athletes, providing a platform to display the achievements they’ve worked to obtain.