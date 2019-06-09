Post 23 sweeps Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE – Portsmouth Post 23 Senior Legion Team improved to 2-1 in 2019 with two road shutout wins over Circleville Post 134 Saturday afternoon in a two game doubleheader.

Game One – Post 23 10, Post 134 0

Game one of Saturday’s double header was a 10-0 result in favor of Portsmouth Post 23 in six innings.

Clay junior Dakota Dodds took the mound for Post 23 in their game one win of Saturday’s double header, and the big lefty was outstanding. Dodds allowed just two hits in his six innings of work while walking four and striking out five Post 134 batters.

Green graduate and future Shawnee State Bear Bryce Ponn had a big game at the plate for Post 23 finishing 2/2 with two RBI, two runs scored, and one walk drawn. Seth Nichols finished 2/3 at the plate with two RBI and a walk drawn. Luke Lindamood took over the first base duty in game one of the double header and finished 1/3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Post 23 scored two of their runs in the first inning, two runs in the fourth inning, and a big six run sixth inning helped elevate Post 23 to a game one shutout victory in six innings.

Game Two – Post 23 1, Post 134 0

In game two of their scheduled double header, Post 23 pitched yet another shutout victory. However, this time, it was done by committee.

Minford’s Bailey Rowe pitched the first five innings of Saturday’s game two win allowing just one hit, striking out seven, and walking six batters. Breckon Williams pitched the sixth for Post 23 allowing two hits while Bryce Ponn pitched the final inning striking each of the three batters he faced in the seventh.

Five different Post 23-ers picked up a hit each in their game two win: Bryce Ponn a double, Luke Lindamood, Seth Nichols, Reid Shultz, and Darius Jordan.

Post 23 will travel to Waverly Tuesday for a single game contest with Waverly Post 142 at 5:30 p.m.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

