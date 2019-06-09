Homers blast Indians past Yankees

CLEVELAND – CC Sabathia will have to wait another day to try to claim his 250th MLB win.

The lefty who broke into the league with Cleveland was roughed up by the Indians to the tune of an 8-4 loss Saturday at Progressive Field.

Sabathia will try to snare the milestone win in his next outing to go along with his 3,000 strike outs, which is something only a baker’s dozen of pitchers have accomplished.

Cleveland rookie Oscar Mercado blasted a two-run homer off Sabathia to bolster the Tribe to a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning.

Sabathia, 38, was relieved in the fifth and is 3-3 on the season.

Roberto Perez also hit a home run, his fourth in as many games for the Indians – a team that has won four of five games during their homestand.

Both Perez and Kevin Plawecki each homered in the sixth inning for Cleveland.

Adam Plutko was called up from Columbus before the game and sat down 16 of 17 Yankee hitters he faced after he gave up a first-inning homer to Didi Gregorius.

New York had a bit of a scare when Sabathia appeared to injure himself when trying to field a grounder off the bat of Plawecki in the fifth inning.

He made the play but walked slowly back to the mound. The team trainer and manager Aaron Boone walked to the mound but kept Sabathia in the game.

Moments later, Mercado blasted the home run and Cleveland never looked back.

