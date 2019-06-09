Run By The River results

RUSSELL, Ky. – A father-son team from South Point, a cross-country runner

from Hurricane, W. Va., a Chesapeake pastor and a Coal Grove elementary

teacher were the big winners in Saturday?s 42nd annual Kiwanis Run By The

River.

Scott Hamm, an 8th grade science teacher at Dawson-Bryant Middle School in

Coal Grove, teamed with his son, Seth, to win first and second place

respectively in the men?s 5K. Scott Hamm, 38, ran the course through Russell

in 18:09.6 while Seth, 10, turned in a time of 20:03.8.

Seth finished 3rd overall in the race and their combined times of 38:13.4

also earned the duo the first place trophy in the special father/son

category. It was Scott Hamm?s second victory in a row in the 5K. He won last

year with a time of 18:40.

Asha Bora, a 15 year old cross country runner from Hurricane, W.Va., earned

a place in Run By The River history by winning the women?s 5K division with

a time of 19:28.5. That gave her second place overall in the 5K, a rare

finish for women.

She then teamed with her father, Dru Bora, 50, who finished the 5K in the

fifth spot overall (21:21.2). Their combined times (40:49.7) earned the pair

the first place father/daughter trophy.

Tanya Queen, 47, of Ashland was the runner up with a 5K time of 24:30.7.

In the 10K, Eddie Neel, a youth programs coordinator at Impact Prevention in

Lawrence County, Ohio and local Pastor involved in discipleship and gospel

centered community outreach, won the men?s division with the best time

posted in that race in 8 years.

Neel, 36, of Chesapeake, posted a time of 37:03.2 on the 6.2 mile course

through Russell and Worthington. That?s the best time since 2011 when Jon

Rennaker ran the course in 36:19.

Runnerup in the men?s 10K was Tyler Evans, 24, of Portsmouth (40:37.7).

Tara Schneider, a Willow Wood, Ohio resident who teaches 5th grade at

Dawson-Bryant Elementary in Coal Grove, won the women?s 10K for the second

time. Schneider, 34, posted a time Saturday of 45:10.8, which was nearly 8

minutes better than her winning time in the 2016 race of 53:08.?

Runner up in the women?s 10K was Ava Kazee, 11, of Ashland with a time of

49:38.6.

Other winners included the father-son team of Lanny Fraley, 69, of Ashland,

and Anthony Fraley, 44, of Russell, who won the second place trophy in the

father/son 5K. Jeremy Ratcliff, 37, of Russell, won the stroller division by

pushing two children through the race.

Top Dog, for the second year in a row, was Chris Griffith, 45, of Ashland,

who ran the course with his beagle Rocky. Brian Hancock, 64, of Ashland, and

Bailey, his labradoodle, came in second with a time of 50:00.09.

Run By The River is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky

, which meets every Tuesday at noon at Giovanni?s Pizza in Flatwoods.

Proceeds from the race are used for numerous youth projects, including

scholarships for Key Club seniors at Russell and Raceland-Worthington High

Schools, food baskets at Thanksgiving for at least 50 families, support of

Shop With A Cop at Christmas and the Greenup Public Library?s summer reading

program for kids and adults.

This year?s race attracted 95 registered runners ranging from age 8 to 78.

Some 53 runners finished the 5K, 34 completed the 10K and there were 4

walkers. Four registered but did not run.

42nd Annual

Run By The River

5K Results

1. Scott Hamm, South Point 18:09.6 2. Asha Bora, Hurricane 19:28.5 3. Seth

Hamm, South Point 20:03.8 4. Randall Watts, Garner 21:01.9 5. Dru Bora,

Hurricane 21:21.2 6. Jeff England, Ashland 21:34.0 7. Tommy Dalton, Pedro

22:01.5 8. Kyle Dickess, South Point 22:02.5 9. Chris Griffith, Ashland

22:06.2 10. Anthony Fraley, Russell 22:13.6.

11. Lanny Fraley, Ashland 22:14.5 12. Ron Simpson, Russell 23:41.0 13. Tanya

Queen, Ashland 24:30.7 14. Shawn Tolle, Owingsville 25:00.5 15. Bill Dalton,

Pedro 25:31.5 16. Aaron Pridemore, Flatwoods 25:32.7 17. Brian Thompson,

Ashland 25:32.8 18. Mark Daniels, Raceland 25:36.4 19. John McGuire,

Catlettsburg 25:40.4 20. Joshua Hunt, South Point 25:43.0.

21. Nancy Miller, Ashland 26:17.0 22. Daryl Kinch, Lesage 26:47.0 23. Larry

Royster, Ashland 27:49.1 24. Brad Markins, Ironton 27:56.3 25. Todd Fox,

Huntington 27:59.0 26. Stephanie Dickess, South Point 28:28.3 27. Gina Bush,

Ashland 28:55.1 28. Greg Ervin, Jackson 29:09.3 29. Erin Filatreau,

Lexington 29:43.9 30. Lisa Pridemore, Flatwoods 29:52.6.

31. Kevin Black, Chesapeake 29:52.6 32. Jim Cremeans, Ironton 30:41.6 33.

Robin Callihan, Greenup 31:05.5 34. Sam Robinette, Ashland 31:14.5 35.

Glenda Blevins, South Shore 31:32.4 36. Russ Sommers, Portsmouth 31:47.6 37.

Dylan Ball, Greenup 32:02.3 38. James Barker, Kitts Hill 32:10.0 39. Amanda

Ratcliff, Russell 32:56.9 40. Jeremy Ratcliff, Russell 32:58.3 41. Kyle

Hankins, Ironton 33:04.4 42. Kevin Willis, Ironton 33:18.8 43. Kerri

Thornburg, Ashland 33:23.9 44. April Hall, Ashland 33:49.4 45. Cecelia

Gaynor, Ashland 35:10.8 46. Heather Trimble, Ashland 35:24.6 47. Linda K.

Jenkins, Huntington 35:45.0 48. Thomas Jordan, Huntington 39:56.1 49. Karson

Tolle, Owingsville 41:27.9 50. Inga Brewster, Orma 41:48.8.

51. Rose Conley, Greenup 47:44.7 52. Brian Hancock, Ashland 50:00.9 53.

Patrick Gaynor, Ashland 51:19.4.

Run By The River

10K Results

1. Eddie Neel, Chesapeake 37:03.2 2. Tyler Evans, Portsmouth 40:37.7 3. Neil

Johnson, Proctorville 41:32.7 4. Craig Lands, Lucasville 42:43.8 5. Nolan

Sabotchick, Greenup 43:00.2 6. Tara Schneider, Willow Wood 45:10.8 7. Greg

Lands, Lucasville 45:34.3 8. Charles May, Huntington 45:43.0 9. Tim Bailey,

Owingsville 46:14.6 10. Greg McFarlin, Ashland 46:36.9.

11. Bret Masters, Prichard 46:54.0 12. Elijah Neel, Ashland 47:13.8 13.

David Rann, Ironton 47:47.1 14. Rocky Lucas, Charleston 49:13.6 15. Ava

Kazee, Ashland 49:38.6 16. Emily Sizemore, Ashland 50:14.9 17. Patrick Whitt

Pedro 51:06.5 18. Tammy Black, Chesapeake 54:15.5 19. Amy Kline, New

Plymouth 54:19.6 20. Bill Musick, Ashland 55:06.9.

21. Nick Russell, Grayson 56:28.7 22. Kristy Turley, Greenup 57:11.1 23.

Bryan Ashe, Ashland 58:59.3 24. Paul Seasor, Ashland 59:35.2 25. J.C. Brown,

Flatwoods 1:00:53.6 26. Julie Crum, Ashland 1:01:28.2 27. Leah Wheeler,

Ashland 1:03:29.7 28. Jim Moore, Ashland 1:10:47.3 29. Michael Thompson,

South Point 1:12:33.7 30. Jd Brewster, Orma 1:14:58.4.

31. Duane Davis, Huntington 1:25:59.0 32. Alan Osuch, Ashland 1:27:51.5 33.

Stephen Ginsburg, Ironton 1:30:45.9 34. Jennifer Bayes, Flatwoods 1:34:36.3.

Run By The River

5K Walk Results

1. Shannon Dalton, Pedro 43:55.7 2. Frankie Pennington, Ashland 53:00.0 3.

Debbie Pennington, Ashland 54:04.1 4. Vivian Wheatley, Ashland 54:04.6.